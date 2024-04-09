Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Setting up Kalash to other devotional activities, important things to do on Day 1

    As April 09, 2024, marks Day 1 of Navratri, here are some important things to do on the first day of the festival.

    Chaitra Navratri 2024: Setting up Kalash to other devotional activities, important things to do on Day 1 RKK
    The first day of Navratri holds significant importance as it marks the beginning of the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. Here are some important things to do on Day 1 of Navratri:

    Clean and Purify

    Begin the Navratri festival by cleaning and purifying your home and surroundings. It is believed that cleanliness attracts positive energy and prepares the space for worship and festivities.

    Set up Kalash

    Prepare a sacred Kalash (pot) filled with water, adorned with mango leaves, coconut, and red cloth. Place it in the puja area of your home as a symbol of auspiciousness and fertility.

    Invoke Goddess Shailaputri

    On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailaputri, the first form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. Offer prayers to Goddess Shailaputri, seeking her blessings for strength, courage, and prosperity.

    Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: Shailaputri to Siddhidatri-know about 9 avatars of Maa Durga

    Perform Ghatasthapana

    Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana or Navratri Puja, is the ritual of establishing the Kalash symbolizing the presence of the Goddess. Perform Ghatasthapana at an auspicious time, usually during the Pratipada Tithi (first day of Navratri), according to the lunar calendar.

    Observe Fasting

    Many devotees observe fasting on the first day of Navratri as a form of devotion and purification. Follow the fasting rules prescribed for Navratri, which typically include abstaining from grains, lentils, onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food.

    Recite Mantras and Prayers

    Chant sacred mantras and prayers dedicated to Goddess Durga and Goddess Shailaputri. Offer flowers, incense, and fruits as part of the worship rituals.

    Attend Puja and Satsang

    Participate in Navratri puja ceremonies and satsangs organized in temples or community gatherings. Joining others in prayers and devotional singing enhances the spiritual atmosphere and fosters a sense of community.

    Engage in Devotional Activities

    Spend time in devotional activities such as reading scriptures, listening to bhajans (devotional songs), and reflecting on the significance of Navratri and the divine feminine energy.

    Plan for the Nine Days

    Take some time to plan your spiritual practices, prayers, and offerings for the nine days of Navratri. Set intentions, goals, and aspirations for personal growth, purification, and spiritual advancement during this auspicious period.

    Observing these rituals and activities on the first day of Navratri sets a positive tone for the entire festival and invokes the blessings of Goddess Durga for protection, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.
     

