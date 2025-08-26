Hartalika Teej Bhajan: This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 26th. Women traditionally stay awake all night singing devotional songs dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hartalika Teej holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism, especially for women. This sacred festival is marked by a day-long nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) and a night of devotion dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The vrat is known for its austerity and spiritual depth, believed to bless women with marital bliss, well-being, and happiness.

On this auspicious night, devotees come together to sing bhajans (devotional songs) in praise of Mahadev. The power of these hymns not only energizes the soul but also deepens the divine connection with the Lord. If you are looking to make your Hartalika Teej night memorable, here are 10 famous Shiv bhajans that are perfect to sing with friends and family.

Top 10 Shiv Bhajans for Hartalika Teej

1. Bhola Khushi Mai Kamal Kar Baithe

This popular bhajan reflects Lord Shiva’s innocence and his compassionate nature. A melodious track that brings peace and positivity.

2. Saje Hai Ambar Saji Hai Dharati

This devotional song paints a divine picture of the universe preparing for the arrival of Bholenath. It fills the air with spiritual joy.

3. Sanso Ki Mala Par Simru Mai Piya Ka Naam

Though traditionally associated with love and devotion, this bhajan beautifully symbolizes the deep connection of the soul with the divine, making it apt for Teej celebrations.

4. Mile Sato Janam Ka Pyar

This heart-touching bhajan is symbolic of eternal love – a perfect reflection of Goddess Parvati’s unwavering devotion toward Lord Shiva.

5. Naac Rahe Damru Ki Taal Par

A high-energy track that brings to life the celestial dance of Lord Shiva. The damru beats and rhythm make it perfect for group singing.

6. Fariyad Meri Sunkar Bholenath Chale Aana

This soulful bhajan is a heartfelt plea to Lord Shiva to listen to the devotee’s prayers and come to bless them. Perfect for late-night devotion.

7. Tere Damru Ki Dhun Sunke Mai Kashi Nagri Aai Hu

This bhajan describes a devotee’s spiritual journey to Kashi, drawn by the sound of Shiva’s damru. It beautifully captures the magnetic pull of the divine.

8. Saja Do Ghar Ko Gulshan Sa

A devotional song that encourages devotees to welcome Mahadev by decorating their homes and hearts, turning every place into a temple.

9. Man Mera Mandir Shiv Meri Puja

This bhajan expresses complete surrender to Lord Shiva, with the heart as a temple and devotion as the offering. A deeply meditative song.

10. Aa Lout Ke Aa Ja Bholenath

A heartfelt call to Bholenath to return to his devotees and grace them with his presence. Ideal for closing a bhajan session on an emotional and spiritual note.