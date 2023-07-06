Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caprese to Watermelon Feta: 5 healthy and tasty Salads for Monsoons

    When the raindrops play their gentle rhythm and nature awakens in vibrant hues, it's time to embrace the monsoon season with a burst of freshness and goodness. From Caprese salad to Watermelon Feta, here are the five most popular salads, which are must-have salads which are healthy and also tasty in flavour.

    Caprese to Watermelon Feta: 5 healthy and tasty Salads for Monsoons vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 9:24 PM IST

    Say goodbye to heavy meals and welcome the light and refreshing allure of salads. We've curated a delightful collection of five popular rainy salads that will tantalize your taste buds while keeping you healthy and satisfied. So, dear rain enthusiast, let these five popular rainy salads be your culinary companions this monsoon. With their healthy ingredients, vibrant colours, and tantalizing flavours, they'll add a burst of freshness to your rainy days while keeping you nourished and satisfied. Get ready to indulge in the perfect blend of health and taste!

    Here are the five popular and healthy salads which are must-haves in the monsoon season.

    ALSO READ: Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider

    1. Caprese Salad:

    This Italian classic is a celebration of simplicity and flavours. With juicy tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil leaves drizzled with balsamic glaze, each bite is like a burst of sunshine on a rainy day. Indulge in the harmony of ingredients and let your taste buds dance with joy.

    2. Watermelon Feta Salad:

    When it comes to refreshing and hydrating salads, this one takes the crown. Sweet watermelon chunks paired with creamy feta cheese, fresh mint leaves, and a tangy lime dressing create a symphony of flavours. This salad not only pleases your palate but also replenishes your body with essential nutrients.

    3. Quinoa Salad:

    Bursting with nutritional goodness, quinoa salads are a perfect choice for the monsoon season. Mix cooked quinoa with an array of colourful veggies like bell peppers, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes, and add a zesty dressing of your choice. This gluten-free and protein-rich salad will keep you energized and satisfied.

    4. Thai Mango Salad:

    Embrace the exotic flavours of Thailand with this tangy and refreshing salad. Juicy mango slices tossed with crunchy vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and red onions, dressed in a zingy combination of lime juice, fish sauce, and chilli flakes. It's a tantalizing balance of sweet, spicy, and sour that will transport you to tropical bliss.

    5. Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad:

    Elevate your salad game with this protein-packed delight. Grilled chicken strips atop a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing, and sprinkled with crunchy croutons and Parmesan cheese - it's a wholesome and satisfying meal that will leave you feeling nourished and content.

    ALSO READ: 7 delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 9:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Corn Chowder to Tomato: 5 popular and Comforting Soups in Monsoons vma eai

    Corn Chowder to Tomato: 5 popular and Comforting Soups in Monsoons

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons vma eai

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons

    Skin benefits to Heart health: 7 benefits of eating pomegranates ATG EAI

    Skin benefits to Heart health: 7 benefits of eating pomegranates

    Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider ATG EAI

    Planning to settle down in Karnataka? Bengaluru to Mysuru- 7 cities you might consider

    7 Delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season MSW EAI

    7 delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2023 Nachos to Samosa: 7 snacks to savour while watching a cricket match snt

    Nachos to Samosa: 7 snacks to savour while watching a cricket match

    Corn Chowder to Tomato: 5 popular and Comforting Soups in Monsoons vma eai

    Corn Chowder to Tomato: 5 popular and Comforting Soups in Monsoons

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons vma eai

    Oranges to Papaya: 5 juicy fruits to boost immunity in Monsoons

    Congress being deceitful over Uniform Civil Code: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Congress being deceitful over Uniform Civil Code: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Opposition walks out of Parliamentary panel meeting after plea to discuss Manipur violence is denied

    Opposition walks out of Parliamentary panel meeting after plea to discuss Manipur violence is denied

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon