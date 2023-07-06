7 delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season

Indulge in the goodness of homemade monsoon snacks! From crispy pakoras to comforting samosas, explore seven mouth-watering recipes perfect for rainy day cravings. Get ready to enjoy the rainy season with these delightful treats.

As the raindrops dance outside your window, there's nothing quite like enjoying delicious homemade snacks to make the monsoon season even more delightful. From crispy fritters to comforting bites, we have a list of mouth-watering homemade monsoon snacks that will tantalize your taste buds and keep you craving more. Remember to experiment with different flavors and ingredients to suit your preferences. Whether you're enjoying the rain from the comfort of your home or hosting a gathering with friends, these mouth-watering homemade monsoon snacks are sure to add a delightful touch to your rainy day cravings.

Here are the seven monsoon homemade delicacies you must try out:

1. Pakoras/Bhajiyas:

Pakoras or bhajiyas are quintessential monsoon snacks that are enjoyed across the Indian subcontinent. These deep-fried delights are made by dipping vegetables such as onions, potatoes, or cauliflower in a spiced chickpea flour batter. The crispy texture and the blend of spices make pakoras a perfect accompaniment to a hot cup of tea on a rainy day.

2. Samosas:

Samosas are beloved triangular pastries filled with a savory mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. These crispy and flavorful snacks are enjoyed with a tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney. Whether you opt for the classic vegetarian version or experiment with meat fillings, samosas are a popular choice during the monsoon season.

3. Bread Pakoras:

Bread pakoras are a delightful twist on the classic sandwich. Slices of bread are stuffed with a savory filling such as spiced mashed potatoes or paneer, dipped in a gram flour batter, and then deep-fried until golden and crispy. The result is a satisfying snack with a crunchy exterior and a soft, flavorful interior.

4. Masala Chai and Biscuits:

While not technically a snack on its own, the combination of masala chai (spiced tea) and biscuits is a comforting and popular choice during the monsoon. Dunking buttery biscuits into a steaming cup of aromatic tea creates a delightful harmony of flavors that is perfect for a rainy day.

5. Corn Bhel:

Corn bhel is a refreshing and light snack made with boiled corn kernels, chopped onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices. Tossed with a squeeze of lemon juice and garnished with coriander leaves, this tangy and crunchy salad is a popular street food option during the monsoon season.

6. Aloo Tikki:

Aloo tikki, or potato patties, are made by mashing boiled potatoes and combining them with spices, herbs, and sometimes peas. These patties are shallow-fried until golden and served with chutneys or as a filling in a bun, making them a delightful and satisfying monsoon snack.

7. Vegetable Cutlets:

Vegetable cutlets are a versatile and flavorful snack made with a mixture of mashed vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans. The mixture is seasoned with spices, coated in breadcrumbs, and shallow-fried until crispy. These golden-brown cutlets are perfect for munching on during the rain.