Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season

    Indulge in the goodness of homemade monsoon snacks! From crispy pakoras to comforting samosas, explore seven mouth-watering recipes perfect for rainy day cravings. Get ready to enjoy the rainy season with these delightful treats.

    7 Delicious homemade Monsoon snacks to savor this rainy season MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    As the raindrops dance outside your window, there's nothing quite like enjoying delicious homemade snacks to make the monsoon season even more delightful. From crispy fritters to comforting bites, we have a list of mouth-watering homemade monsoon snacks that will tantalize your taste buds and keep you craving more. Remember to experiment with different flavors and ingredients to suit your preferences. Whether you're enjoying the rain from the comfort of your home or hosting a gathering with friends, these mouth-watering homemade monsoon snacks are sure to add a delightful touch to your rainy day cravings.

    Here are the seven monsoon homemade delicacies you must try out:

    1. Pakoras/Bhajiyas:

    Pakoras or bhajiyas are quintessential monsoon snacks that are enjoyed across the Indian subcontinent. These deep-fried delights are made by dipping vegetables such as onions, potatoes, or cauliflower in a spiced chickpea flour batter. The crispy texture and the blend of spices make pakoras a perfect accompaniment to a hot cup of tea on a rainy day.

    2. Samosas:

    Samosas are beloved triangular pastries filled with a savory mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. These crispy and flavorful snacks are enjoyed with a tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney. Whether you opt for the classic vegetarian version or experiment with meat fillings, samosas are a popular choice during the monsoon season.

    3. Bread Pakoras:

    Bread pakoras are a delightful twist on the classic sandwich. Slices of bread are stuffed with a savory filling such as spiced mashed potatoes or paneer, dipped in a gram flour batter, and then deep-fried until golden and crispy. The result is a satisfying snack with a crunchy exterior and a soft, flavorful interior.

    4. Masala Chai and Biscuits:

    While not technically a snack on its own, the combination of masala chai (spiced tea) and biscuits is a comforting and popular choice during the monsoon. Dunking buttery biscuits into a steaming cup of aromatic tea creates a delightful harmony of flavors that is perfect for a rainy day.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Soham Shoney (@sohamshoney)

    5. Corn Bhel:

    Corn bhel is a refreshing and light snack made with boiled corn kernels, chopped onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices. Tossed with a squeeze of lemon juice and garnished with coriander leaves, this tangy and crunchy salad is a popular street food option during the monsoon season.

    6. Aloo Tikki:

    Aloo tikki, or potato patties, are made by mashing boiled potatoes and combining them with spices, herbs, and sometimes peas. These patties are shallow-fried until golden and served with chutneys or as a filling in a bun, making them a delightful and satisfying monsoon snack.

    7. Vegetable Cutlets:

    Vegetable cutlets are a versatile and flavorful snack made with a mixture of mashed vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans. The mixture is seasoned with spices, coated in breadcrumbs, and shallow-fried until crispy. These golden-brown cutlets are perfect for munching on during the rain.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Unlocking the Healing Power of Lavender: 7 Medicinal Benefits Explored MSW EAI

    Unlocking the healing power of Lavender: 7 medicinal benefits explored

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 Must-Read Detective Books of All Time MSW EAI

    Sherlock Holmes to Hercule Poirot - 7 must-read detective books of all time

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health MSW EAI

    Unlocking the power of Aloe Vera: 7 versatile ways to use it for skin, hair, and health

    Hampi to Mysore Palace: 10 historical places in Karnataka to satiate the history buff in you ATG EAI

    Hampi to Mysore Palace: 10 historical places in Karnataka to satiate the history buff in you

    Bangalore Fort to Chitradurga Fort: 6 places for all fort lovers in Karnataka ATG EAI

    Bangalore Fort to Chitradurga Fort: 6 places for all fort lovers in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    'Kantara' fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram vkp

    ‘Kantara’ fame Rishabh Shetty to celebrate July 7 birthday with fans; sends invite on Instagram

    Food for Mood: 7 foods that help fight depression AJR EAI

    Food for Mood: 7 foods that help fight depression

    Realme Narzo 60 5G Narzo 60 Pro 5G launched in India 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Realme Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G launched: 5 things to know before buying it

    SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala anr

    SC rejects PIL seeking return of tusker 'Arikomban' to natural habitat in Kerala

    Tanushree Chatterjee SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Arvind Akela BOLD song E Awaara Ke Kismat goes VIRAL RBA

    Tanushree Chatterjee SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song ‘E Awaara Ke Kismat’ goes VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon