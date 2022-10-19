Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can men be at the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer? Watch out for these signs

    There's a general perception that breast cancer can only happen to women. However, according to medical experts, men too are at the risk of being diagnosed with it. Here are some signs that men should look out for; read.

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 4:57 PM IST

    Breast cancer is a condition that’s usually connected to women. But did you know that even men have the risk of getting breast cancer? There are around 2,000 cases of male breast cancer reported each year, according to experts. Breast cancer in men is diagnosed at a later stage compared to women. Male breast cancer can be more aggressive and more advanced at diagnosis as compared to women. Since breast cancer is a rare diagnosis in men, it is not the first thing that occurs in men, and many males are not aware that they can physically develop breast cancer. It can be embarrassing with this diagnosis among men. Here are some warning signs that males should look out for and some information men should know about breast cancer. 

    A lump in your chest area: A new mass in the chest area is one of the common signs of breast cancer in men. This lump can be small and pea-sized and can often lead to a cancer diagnosis in men. Breast cancers in men are not diagnosed until they are clinically evident.

    Nipple and skin change: Nipple retraction is when your nipple suddenly becomes inverted, which can be a sign of male breast cancer. Any nipple or colour changes should be brought up to your doctor as they can be fatal later. 

    The use of estrogen also puts folks at higher risk: People who use estrogen for any medical treatment are at a higher risk of getting breast cancer, according to experts. This can be true for transgender women and for people who are undergoing hormone treatments for specific medical conditions, she said. A medical professional has likely made people experiencing these kinds of treatments aware of the increased risk.

    Suppose you have noticed any of these signs or are worried that you’re at high risk of developing breast cancer. The first thing you should do is get in contact with your doctor and get it checked. Your doctor will be able to set up tests or a treatment plan to help you get the care you need.

