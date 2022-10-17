Dhanteras 2022: List of items AVOID to buy this year; also know what to purchase this festival to bring luck

There are several beliefs and traditions around Dhanteras associated with new purchases, especially the items made of gold or silver. We have a list of products believed to be auspicious during the holy event and things everybody should avoid on this occasion. This can make your shopping easier this Dhanteras.



The celebration of Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali. This is a crucial time among the buyers and traders, as people buy objects such as gold, silver, utensils and even electronics to welcome Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi to their house. Even though Dhanteras is an auspicious time of the year for everyone, there are some things you should buy and some that you should avoid. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Here are some different reasons Diwali is celebrated in India

Dhanteras 2022: What to buy this year Investment For the Future: The celebration of Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion and should be used constructively to secure your future. One can make suitable investments in stocks, mutual funds, insurance, etc. Well-being Vouchers: The celebration of Dhanteras is all about good health, wealth and great abundance. The day can be auspiciously used to invest in well-being vouchers for self and family throughout the year. The occasion can be used to take care of yourself and make it a festival where you can do some self-care and feel rejuvenated.

Precious Metals: Buying precious metals on Dhanteras, such as silver and gold, can be considered auspicious during the celebration of Dhanteras. People on this day purchase coins with the images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi to worship and gift on this auspicious occasion. Electronic items: purchasing electronics such as TV, AC, fridges, microwave, laptops etc., are some great options you could buy during this festive season as they will be very useful for you in the long run.

Utensils: Purchasing brass and silver utensils are perfect items to buy and gift to your close ones. But do not be auspicious to enter your home without filling your utensils first with some food. Before entering your house, it is important to fill them with food or water, which helps in keeping the bad vibes away. Dusters and Brooms: The broomstick is associated with Goddess Lakshmi as Hindus believe that brooms help in removing all the negative energies and all the financial worries in your life. This is a must-buy during this season.

A Gomti Chakra: One of the rare items you can add to this list, a Gomti Chakra is a rare sea snail found in the Gomti river. This is considered a bringer of success and is supposed to protect the house from the evil eye. The snail shell is also used during the Diwali Puja. Opening a new business: If you plan to set up your own business or start something new career-wise, then Dhanteras is the perfect day to do it. Many devotees open new offices and shops on this day by performing a Lakshmi puja to bring luck.

