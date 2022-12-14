Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’

    The Cambridge Dictionary has officially changed its definitions of "man" and "woman." Previously defining the terms as a representation of biological sex, the definitions now include individuals who identify differently than the gender they were assigned at birth.

    Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of man and woman gcw
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

    Cambridge Dictionary has officially changed the definition of ‘man’ and ‘woman’ to be more inclusive for people who do not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. In the past, the definitions had outdated ideas about sex, presuming that biological sex and gender were mutually exclusive.

    The definition of "man," according to reports, has been changed to also include "an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.’ The definition of "woman" has also been changed to "an adult who lives and identifies as a female, though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth."

    The examples gave an insight into clearer usage of the terms according to the latest trends.

    The dictionary not only defined the word "man," but it also included two examples to illustrate what it meant: "Mark is a trans man(= a man who was said to be female when they were born)" and "their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition".

    For "Woman" the examples read: "She was the first trans woman elected to a national office" and "Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth".

    The updated definitions, which were created in October, are already facing backlash on social media. One user said:  "The Cambridge Dictionary just changed the definition of "woman." Remember, if you can control the language, you can control the population."

    "1984 wasn't supposed to be a how-to manual," second user commented. Another user wrote, "F-ing traitors to the truth. Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don't stop them from erasing women our civilization is ngmi."
     

