BTS Jungkook's confession: his views on post-military life with Army

BTS Jungkook, A well known BTS member is currently serving the national duty of his country. His latest message is going viral on the internet as he expressed his views on his future plans. Check out what he said. 

BTS Jungkook's confession: his views on post-military life with Army MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

BTS Jungkook has a huge fanbase all over. This star  is currently fulfilling his citizen duty in his country South Korea. To people who don't know, South Korea has a mandatory rule that all the able bodied men must serve the national duty for a fixed period of time. While the citizens can choose when to start depends on your availability, but they can not skip this. 

BTS Jungkook's confession:

Jungkook is currently serving his country in the Military services of South Korea. He recently left a message about his feelings on the confusion about his future after returning back from the military service. 

His words were filled with sadness and confusion. His message '"Miss you again today," left a deep sense of feelings that jungkook is dealing with. He recalled his happy moments with his fans and his army. But he also expressed a hint of doubt in resuming his life as a BTS member after getting back to civilian status. Will these cherished times remain just a dream, a fleeting moment in time? , This question left everyone anxious and sad. He showed the fear of losing the bond that they built with the members of BTS. 

ALSO READ: White Lotus S3: Blackpink Lisa talks about her debut and future plans

He clearly showed his desire to reunite with the BTS members and his beloved fans. No matter how hard things get, Its the hope that one day soon, he will be sharing the stage and music with his members and interact with his fans. This is what that drives him to stay patient. Its not just about the career but also about the connections that he has built over the years. 

This message is not just about the BTS army, but also about the person who is fulfilling his national duty with responsibility and missing his friends and passion. Jungkook is getting all love and support during the tough time that he is dealing.

ALSO READ: Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young's "Melo Movie" updates and episode info

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Chopra's guide to success: 7 inspiring quotes that transform you MEG

Priyanka Chopra's guide to success: 7 inspiring quotes that transform you

Protecting childhood from Digital Dangers: 7 reasons to reduce kids' screen time MEG

Protecting childhood from Digital Dangers: 7 reasons to reduce kids' screen time

The language of love: 9 iconic timeless bollywood quotes MEG

The language of love: 9 iconic timeless bollywood quotes

Travel Guide: 7 hidden places in India to travel and unwind to find your true self MEG

Travel Guide: 7 hidden places in India to travel and unwind to find your true self

7 career-killing mistakes: How to stay professional at work MEG

7 career-killing mistakes: How to stay professional at work

Recent Stories

Karnataka: Expensive yet inconvenient? Bengaluru Metro users demand more facilities anr

Karnataka: Expensive yet inconvenient? Bengaluru Metro users demand more facilities

football Bellingham's red card drama vs Osasuna: Real Madrid boss reveals X-rated remark, England star sends apology snt

Bellingham's red card drama vs Osasuna: Real Madrid boss reveals X-rated remark, England star sends apology

Pakistan security forces eliminate 15 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations anr

Pakistan security forces eliminate 15 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations

Gaming industry will shut down in India if...: Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain issues BIG warning, explains why gcw

Gaming industry will shut down in India if...: Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain issues BIG warning, explains why

6 seeds to eat for weight loss, fit figure like Nora Fatehi ATG

6 seeds to eat for weight loss, fit figure like Nora Fatehi

Recent Videos

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Thiruthani Murugan Temple

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Infographic Hub | How Solar Panels Installed in Space Operate?

Video Icon
Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Delhi Metro Chaos! 😱 Passengers JUMP Exit Gate at Jama Masjid 🔥 Viral Video Sparks Debate

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Maha Kumbh 2025: Om Birla Takes HOLY DIP at Triveni Sangam

Video Icon