    Black Friday 2022: Here's all you need to know about this day

    The day after Thanksgiving is commonly considered Black Friday – the day of shopping. Black Friday sales aren't a trend in India, but growing popularity, especially among GenZ, has forced international e-commerces companies to give offers and discounts. 
     

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Black Friday falls one day after Thanksgiving, on the last Thursday of November; in the States, it's the most extensive retail sale, often regarded as the unofficial start of the shopping season. Cyber Monday comes after Black Friday. It is a 24-hour online shopping event created to persuade people to do online shopping. E-commerce retailers give importance to Black Friday. Traditionally, retailers would roll out various deals in-store, from toys to electronics, during the Christmas shopping season in the wee hours, around 5 am.

    The shopping frenzy has moved online. With more people bargain hunting online and choosing to carry out their pre-holiday, eCommerce sites are full of unprecedented opportunities to increase sales. Here are some tips for E-commerce Retailers for Black Friday. Online Black Friday sales start on Monday of that week, so ensure that bargain-hungry shoppers enjoy them. Black Friday marketing ideas list grows. Some of the most valuable strategies are- 

    They are capitalising on the art of online merchandising: Online merchandising displaying the best offers and products on a site is a clever science in such a way increases sales. Display your best deals to capture visitors' attention the second they land on your site. Hero images, pop-ups, and banners are commonly used to feature the most prominent deals.

    You are offering incentives to increase sharing it socially: To create a pleasant environment for the sales increase to drive maximum traffic quickly to your website. Google ads and paid social media are marketers' go-to tactics for driving online footfall. You can also accelerate shoppers to share all promotions. In this way, they increase social traffic by offering discounts and coupons. The homepage is best spots to place these offers are the homepage, the product page, the checkout page, and the order confirmation page. You can also experiment with sticking the coupon in your purchase confirmation email.

    You are creating gift guides: Overwhelming sales, so helping your potential customers find the most exciting offers motivate them to spend. Ensure you create several gift guides for different audience segments and feature them on your homepage and email marketing campaigns.

    They are taking advantage of emotional triggers: Black Friday shoppers are the same customers; they come to the store itching to spend money. To make a purchase push the right buttons by peppering your website. Be sure to feature visually compelling offers in premium spots on your website and add a live support window, as eager shoppers are always brimming with questions. Exit-intent pop-ups and gift cards have also proved to be particularly effective at grabbing the interest of undecided buyers.

