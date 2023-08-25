Beware women, here are 4 new breast cancer risk genes

Current genetic testing for breast cancer only take into account a select few genes, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, according to the international team, which was led by academics at the Universities of Cambridge in the UK and Laval in Canada. These, however, only account for a small portion of the inherited risk, indicating that other genes may still need to be discovered, they claimed.

At least four new breast cancer-related genes have been discovered by researchers, and they could be used to identify women who are more likely to get the disease. The discovery, which was just published in the journal Nature Genetics, also offers essential details on the basic processes involved in the growth of cancer, possibly paving the way for the creation of new treatments. Current genetic testing for breast cancer only take into account a select few genes, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, according to the international team, which was led by academics at the Universities of Cambridge in the UK and Laval in Canada. These, however, only account for a small portion of the inherited risk, indicating that other genes may still need to be discovered, they claimed.

A report by News18 quoted Professor Douglas Easton, from the University of Cambridge, who co-led the study.“To our knowledge, this is the largest study of its kind,”. By better identifying those women at higher risk of the disease, they claimed that the discovery of these novel genes will aid in the knowledge of the genetic risk of breast cancer and aid in risk prediction. According to the researchers, the results will improve methods for clinical care, risk reduction, and breast screening. The objective, according to them, is to incorporate this data into a complete risk prediction tool that medical professionals already utilise on a global scale.

News18 also quoted the following:

“Improving genetic counselling for high-risk women will promote shared decision-making regarding risk reduction strategies, screening and determination of treatment options,” said Professor Jacques Simard of Universita Laval, co-lead of the study. “Although most of the variants identified in these new genes are rare, the risks can be significant for women who carry them. For example, alterations in one of the new genes, MAP3K1, appear to give rise to a particularly high risk of breast cancer,” Simard said.

