Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Beware women, here are 4 new breast cancer risk genes

    Current genetic testing for breast cancer only take into account a select few genes, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, according to the international team, which was led by academics at the Universities of Cambridge in the UK and Laval in Canada. These, however, only account for a small portion of the inherited risk, indicating that other genes may still need to be discovered, they claimed.

    Beware women, here are 4 new signs of breast cancers ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    At least four new breast cancer-related genes have been discovered by researchers, and they could be used to identify women who are more likely to get the disease. The discovery, which was just published in the journal Nature Genetics, also offers essential details on the basic processes involved in the growth of cancer, possibly paving the way for the creation of new treatments. Current genetic testing for breast cancer only take into account a select few genes, such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, according to the international team, which was led by academics at the Universities of Cambridge in the UK and Laval in Canada. These, however, only account for a small portion of the inherited risk, indicating that other genes may still need to be discovered, they claimed.

    ALSO READ: Here are 6 genius strategies to help you wake up early morning consistently

    A report by News18 quoted Professor Douglas Easton, from the University of Cambridge, who co-led the study.“To our knowledge, this is the largest study of its kind,”. By better identifying those women at higher risk of the disease, they claimed that the discovery of these novel genes will aid in the knowledge of the genetic risk of breast cancer and aid in risk prediction. According to the researchers, the results will improve methods for clinical care, risk reduction, and breast screening. The objective, according to them, is to incorporate this data into a complete risk prediction tool that medical professionals already utilise on a global scale.

    News18 also quoted the following:

    “Improving genetic counselling for high-risk women will promote shared decision-making regarding risk reduction strategies, screening and determination of treatment options,” said Professor Jacques Simard of Universita Laval, co-lead of the study. “Although most of the variants identified in these new genes are rare, the risks can be significant for women who carry them. For example, alterations in one of the new genes, MAP3K1, appear to give rise to a particularly high risk of breast cancer,” Simard said.

    ALSO READ: 7 morning breathing exercises to ward off stress, cultivate inner calm

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 7:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rio de Janeiro to Amazon rainforest: 10 places you MUST visit when in Brazil ATG EAI

    Rio de Janeiro to Amazon rainforest: 10 places you MUST visit when in Brazil

    Insincere apologies: 7 signs to notice when people pretend to say sorry LMA EAI

    Insincere apologies: 7 signs to notice when people pretend to say sorry

    Rapid weight loss dangers: 6 health risks you can't ignore ATG EAI

    Rapid weight loss dangers: 6 health risks you can't ignore

    Hydration to skin rejuvenation: 7 skin benefits of passion fruit ATG EAI

    Hydration to skin rejuvenation: 7 skin benefits of passion fruit

    Power of daily fruit consumption: 7 compelling reasons to make it a MUST ATG EAI

    Power of daily fruit consumption: 7 compelling reasons to make it a MUST

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit Traffic advisory issued several roads to be closed from September 8 10 check details gcw

    G20 Summit: Traffic advisory issued, several roads to be closed; Check details

    Entertainment Dhanashree Varma voices displeasure on Instagram over Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad osf

    Dhanashree Varma voices displeasure on Instagram over Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad

    Rio de Janeiro to Amazon rainforest: 10 places you MUST visit when in Brazil ATG EAI

    Rio de Janeiro to Amazon rainforest: 10 places you MUST visit when in Brazil

    7 smallest Animals in the world MSW EAI

    7 smallest Animals in the world

    Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt charges THIS whopping amount for Puri Jagannadh's film ADC

    Double Ismart: Sanjay Dutt charges THIS whopping amount for Puri Jagannadh's film

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon