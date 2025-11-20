Cancer cases are rising, and experts say lifestyle choices and early screening play a crucial role in prevention. Doctors highlight how simple habits, timely check-ups, and understanding cancer stage and grade can significantly reduce long-term risk.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a noticeable rise in cancer cases, and much of it is linked to our lifestyle and environment,” said Dr. Rahul Singh, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Kailash Deepak Hospital. “It’s equally important for people to understand the difference between the stage and grade of cancer. The stage is determined through imaging tests like PET scans, MRI, or CT scans and helps doctors assess how far the disease has spread. The grade, on the other hand, is determined by studying tissue samples under a microscope to see how aggressive the cancer cells are and how quickly they may grow or spread. In simple terms, the stage tells us where the cancer is, while the grade tells us how fast it may progress.”

Dr. Singh added that while medical science continues to make remarkable progress in cancer treatment, prevention, awareness, and timely screening remain the most powerful tools in the fight against cancer. “Many of these risks can be reduced through healthier choices, eating balanced meals, staying active, avoiding tobacco, and managing stress go a long way in prevention. Regular check-ups and screening tests, such as mammography, Pap smears, and colonoscopy, are crucial because early detection saves lives,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Dr. Akash Narain Gaind, Senior Consultant Oncologist, Kailash Hospital, Dehradun, noted that urbanization and changing lifestyles have played a significant role in the growing cancer burden. “The rising incidence of cancer has become a pressing public health concern, largely influenced by urban lifestyles and environmental stressors. Prolonged exposure to pollution, irregular eating habits, high consumption of red and processed meats, and sedentary work patterns have contributed to a steady increase in risk factors,” he explained.

Dr. Gaind highlighted that most cancers are preventable through conscious lifestyle adjustments. “Including antioxidant-rich foods, maintaining a healthy body weight, quitting smoking, staying physically active, and ensuring adequate sleep can collectively strengthen the body’s defense system against cancer. Small, consistent changes often have a larger cumulative effect on long-term health,” he said.

Equally crucial, according to Dr. Gaind, is the role of preventive screening, which acts as the first line of defense against advanced disease. “Regular cancer screenings, especially for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers, enable the detection of early cellular changes, making treatment more effective and less invasive. Unfortunately, many individuals delay check-ups due to fear, stigma, or lack of awareness, often resulting in late diagnoses,” he cautioned.

As both experts emphasize, a proactive approach combining lifestyle discipline and early screening is key to sustainable cancer control. Small, everyday efforts, from diet and exercise to regular health check-ups, can collectively make a big impact on reducing cancer risk and ensuring better long-term outcomes.