Basant Panchami/Saraswati Puja 2023: Why do people wear yellow attire on THIS day?

Why is it important to wear yellow on Basant Panchami? According to the Vedas, the colour yellow is fortunate and represents purity and noble behaviour. There is another explanation for this; read on to find out!

Basant Panchami 2023: Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival observed every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha. This year's festival will take place on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to Hindu customs, Goddess Saraswati is revered on this day. People worship the Goddess to gain wisdom and wealth. It is said that worshipping Maa Saraswati on this day brings the Goddess' favours. At the same time, this festival is unique for music fans and students.

People are usually seen wearing yellow clothing during Basant Panchami devotion. In addition, yellow prasad and yellow flowers are presented to the Goddess. Wearing yellow clothing on this day and utilising yellow objects in worship is regarded as particularly fortunate according to religious traditions. But do you know why this is happening? Why is the colour yellow so significant on this day?

According to the Vedas, the colour yellow is fortunate and represents purity and virtuousness. This hue also conveys pleasure and tranquilly. Maa Saraswati's favourite colour, according to legend, is yellow. It is stated that when Goddess Saraswati was incarnated, the cosmos was filled with red, yellow, and blue auras, with the yellow aura being the most visible.

The second reason is that Basant Panchami ushers in the spring season. Mustard fields are growing, and yellow mustard blooms may be everywhere. At the same time, the weather begins to improve. Because nature is clothed with yellow and gold all around, people wear yellow clothing today. Along with this, a yellow-coloured bhog is presented to the Goddess, as well as yellow fruits and flowers.