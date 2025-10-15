Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: There's a lot of confusion about the date of Diwali this year. Some say Diwali is on October 20, while others will celebrate it on October 21. This raises the question: on which day will banks in your city be closed?

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: The festive season is about to begin in a few days. First comes Diwali, followed by Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and many other festivals. This year, there is some confusion among people regarding the correct date of Diwali. Some are celebrating Diwali on Monday, October 20, while others are celebrating it on Tuesday, October 21. Along with this, people are also wondering when the bank holiday for Diwali will be this year.

When is the holiday for Diwali?

According to the RBI's holiday list, banks will be closed in many cities on October 20 due to Diwali. However, in some cities, banks will open as usual on this day. These include cities like Imphal, Gangtok, Patna, Belapur, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai. Banks will remain open here. On October 21, banks will be closed in many cities due to Diwali and Govardhan Puja. These include Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Manipur, Bhubaneswar, Belapur, and others.



Banks will be closed on these days this month

October 18 – Due to Kati Bihu, all private and government banks will be closed in Assam.

October 20 – The main festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on this day. Due to this, banks in almost all states will be closed.

October 21 – Due to the celebration of Govardhan Puja, banks will be closed in almost all states.

October 27 – Due to Chhath Puja, banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

October 28 – Due to Chhath Puja, banks will be closed in Bihar and Jharkhand.