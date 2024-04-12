Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Baisakhi 2024: Kadhi Pakora to Sarson ka Saag, dishes to delight your guests

    This year, as Baisakhi falls on April 13, here is a list of must-have dishes on your menu that will ensure a memorable and delicious celebration with family and friends.

    Baisakhi 2024: Kadhi Pakora to Sarson ka Saag, dishes to delight your guests RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

    Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant and culturally significant festival celebrated primarily in the Punjab region of India and among the Sikh community worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa (the Sikh community) by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

    Baisakhi holds great importance as a harvest festival, signaling the time for farmers to reap the fruits of their labor and celebrate the abundance of the spring harvest. It is observed on April 13th or 14th each year, depending on the Indian calendar. This year, as the festival falls on April 13, here is a list of must-have dishes on your menu that will delight your guests.

    Sarson ka Saag with Makki di Roti

    A quintessential Punjabi dish, sarson ka saag is a hearty and nutritious curry made from mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy vegetables. It's traditionally served with makki di roti, a flatbread made from maize flour, for a wholesome meal.

    Punjabi Chole

    This popular chickpea curry is cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, tomatoes, and ginger-garlic paste. It's flavorful, protein-rich, and pairs perfectly with steamed rice or naan bread.

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta, here's how Bollywood celebrated Eid

    Paneer Butter Masala

    A creamy and indulgent vegetarian dish, paneer butter masala features paneer (Indian cottage cheese) simmered in a rich and luscious tomato-based gravy, flavored with butter, cream, and spices. It's a favorite among both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

    Punjabi Kadhi Pakora

    Kadhi is a yogurt-based curry flavored with gram flour (besan), spices, and fried pakoras (gram flour fritters). It's tangy, creamy, and pairs well with steamed rice.

    Baingan Bharta

    This flavorful dish features roasted and mashed eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Baingan bharta is a smoky and aromatic vegetarian dish that's perfect for serving with roti or naan.

    Rajma Chawal

    A comforting and wholesome dish, rajma chawal consists of red kidney beans cooked in a thick tomato-based gravy, seasoned with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. It's typically served with steamed rice for a satisfying meal.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    STOP consuming refined oils! 10 reasons it is bad for your health

    STOP consuming refined oils! 10 reasons it is bad for your health

    Daily Horoscope for April 12, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 12, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for April 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 12, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    UPSET over Solar eclipse, US-based astrology influencer KILLS partner, throws kids out of car-report RBA

    'UPSET' over Solar eclipse, US-based astrology influencer KILLS partner, throws kids out of car-report

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 see full list here gcw

    Google unveils top 20 summer vacation destinations for 2024 | See full list HERE

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani gets M.F Hussain's RARE, EXPENSIVE painting on his birthday RKK

    Anant Ambani gets M.F Hussain's EXPENSIVE painting on his birthday

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Jammu Kashmir will get statehood, this poll is to elect strong govt,' says PM Modi watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'J&K will get statehood, this poll is to elect strong govt,' says PM Modi

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues rkn

    Kerala: Elephant falls into well in Kothamangalam; rescue operation continues

    UP SHOCKER! Mother, friend arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old daughter for over a year in Ghaziabad vkp

    UP SHOCKER! Mother, friend arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old daughter for over a year in Ghaziabad

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore' gcw

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon