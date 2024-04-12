Baisakhi 2024: Kadhi Pakora to Sarson ka Saag, dishes to delight your guests

This year, as Baisakhi falls on April 13, here is a list of must-have dishes on your menu that will ensure a memorable and delicious celebration with family and friends.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant and culturally significant festival celebrated primarily in the Punjab region of India and among the Sikh community worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa (the Sikh community) by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Baisakhi holds great importance as a harvest festival, signaling the time for farmers to reap the fruits of their labor and celebrate the abundance of the spring harvest. It is observed on April 13th or 14th each year, depending on the Indian calendar. This year, as the festival falls on April 13, here is a list of must-have dishes on your menu that will delight your guests.

Sarson ka Saag with Makki di Roti

A quintessential Punjabi dish, sarson ka saag is a hearty and nutritious curry made from mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy vegetables. It's traditionally served with makki di roti, a flatbread made from maize flour, for a wholesome meal.

Punjabi Chole

This popular chickpea curry is cooked with a blend of aromatic spices, onions, tomatoes, and ginger-garlic paste. It's flavorful, protein-rich, and pairs perfectly with steamed rice or naan bread.

Paneer Butter Masala

A creamy and indulgent vegetarian dish, paneer butter masala features paneer (Indian cottage cheese) simmered in a rich and luscious tomato-based gravy, flavored with butter, cream, and spices. It's a favorite among both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora

Kadhi is a yogurt-based curry flavored with gram flour (besan), spices, and fried pakoras (gram flour fritters). It's tangy, creamy, and pairs well with steamed rice.

Baingan Bharta

This flavorful dish features roasted and mashed eggplant cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices. Baingan bharta is a smoky and aromatic vegetarian dish that's perfect for serving with roti or naan.

Rajma Chawal

A comforting and wholesome dish, rajma chawal consists of red kidney beans cooked in a thick tomato-based gravy, seasoned with spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. It's typically served with steamed rice for a satisfying meal.