Attract wealth and prosperity with THESE auspicious plants for Dhanteras

Bringing certain plants home on Dhanteras is believed to invoke Goddess Lakshmi's blessings and enhance wealth and prosperity. Learn which plants are considered auspicious according to Vastu Shastra.

Dhanteras, falling on October 29, 2024, this year, is a festival celebrated in Hinduism as a symbol of prosperity, wealth, and peace. On Dhanteras, people bring home various auspicious items to welcome and honor Goddess Lakshmi. According to Vastu Shastra, bringing specific plants home on this day not only infuses the house with positive energy but also attracts wealth, prosperity, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Let's learn from our Vastu expert, Shivam Pathak, which plants are auspicious to bring home on Dhanteras.

Auspicious Plants to Bring Home on Dhanteras

1. Tulsi Plant

Tulsi is worshipped as a goddess in Hinduism and is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Having a Tulsi plant at home improves health and removes financial problems.

Placing the Tulsi plant in the north, east, or courtyard of the house brings positive energy and eliminates negative forces.

2. Money Plant

The Money plant is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Planting it at home improves financial status and maintains financial stability.

It is considered auspicious to keep the Money plant in the southeast direction of the house, as this direction is associated with Kubera, the god of wealth.

3. Crassula (Lakshmi Kamal)

The Crassula plant holds a special place in Vastu Shastra. It is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi, and keeping it at home increases wealth and property.

It is good to keep it near the entrance of the house so that the flow of prosperity and wealth remains in the house.

4. Lucky Bamboo

The bamboo plant is also considered auspicious according to Vastu. It is known for happiness, peace, and growth of wealth.

Keeping the bamboo plant in the east direction of the house increases health and prosperity.

5. Indoor Peepal Plant

The Peepal plant is considered extremely sacred in Hinduism. It brings positive energy into the house and protects against the evil eye.

It is auspicious to keep it in the northeast direction of the house. This maintains peace and happiness in the house and there is never a shortage of money.

6. White Aparajita

Bringing the White Aparajita plant home relieves financial problems. It is considered ideal for obtaining the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Planting this plant near the main entrance brings Lakshmi into the house and increases the flow of wealth.

7. Ashwagandha Plant

The Ashwagandha plant is not only good for health but is also considered auspicious for increasing prosperity and wealth in the house.

It is auspicious to plant it in the south direction of the house, which brings peace and economic prosperity.

8. Areca Palm

The Areca Palm plant attracts wealth and prosperity to the home. Keeping it indoors purifies the air and maintains positive energy.

Keeping it in the northeast direction of the house increases happiness, peace, and wealth.

9. Lemon Plant

The lemon plant eliminates negative energy in the house and helps strengthen the financial situation.

It is considered auspicious to plant it in the courtyard of the house, which brings positivity and showers of wealth into the house.

10. Shami Plant

The Shami plant helps in calming Shani dosha and removing money-related problems. Bringing it home increases luck.

Planting it in the northeast direction of the house destroys evil forces and brings financial gains.

Bringing these plants home on Dhanteras eliminates Vastu defects and showers the house with wealth and prosperity by the grace of Goddess Lakshmi.

