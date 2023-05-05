Attention men! Here are 4 lifestyle changes you can make to improve your sex life

According to a study, middle-aged and older men may have lower libido due to stress, weariness, and ageing. Men can work on these possible factors and improve their sex lives.

Stress, tiredness, and age are identified as potential risk factors for diminished libido in middle-aged and older men in a study published in the Sexual Medicine Journal. While seeing a doctor is advised, several lifestyle modifications can also aid in improving sexual performance. The key to having a fulfilling sexual life is to be physically healthy and to exercise regularly.

Get adequate sleep: Enough sleep keeps one fit and sexually active. If sleep problems persist, it is advised to seek treatment. Sleep therapies and medical consultations for accurate diagnosis and drug prescription are possible treatment alternatives.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor ramp up fashion quotient at an event

Maintain physical health: Many people can develop sexual dysfunction due to obesity and inactivity. But even brief workouts can significantly enhance a person's ability to reproduce.

Explore your relationship: After being together for a while, it's normal to feel as though there is less sexual chemistry between you and your spouse. Discuss this with your partner and, if necessary, engage in couple therapy.

Consume zinc-rich foods: Zinc-rich foods like oysters, poultry, and pine nuts can help with hormonal imbalances and may increase stamina.

Rise early: Waking up early and exercising keeps you fit and does not let you get exhausted, thus keeping your sexual fitness active.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film