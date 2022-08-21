Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2022: Virgo should avoid controversy, Libra may be lazy

    Chirag Daruwalla, who carries on the legacy of his late father and renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, shares daily astrological predictions for August 20, 2022. Read on and share with your friends.

    Chirag Daruwalla
    August 21, 2022

    Aries Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: The planetary position is auspicious. At this time, correct your behaviour and mistakes made in the past. You are also working on this. This kind of effort will lead to amazing improvement in relations with people. Don't waste your time on the wrong fun and extraneous activities. Because of this, you will be unable to perform your personal tasks properly. Don't ignore the elders of the household. There is some positive change in the planetary position from the business point of view. There can be proper harmony between husband and wife. Take any throat infection etc., seriously.

    Taurus Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: The planetary transit will be positive. Stuck tasks will gain momentum. Meeting with eminent people will bring benefits and respect. So your efficiency will also improve. Stay away from selfish friends. Their wrong advice can lead you astray from your goal because of someone there will be disappointment in mind. Therefore, only after evaluating the personality of outsiders form a relationship with them. Strengthen your business contacts. Pay attention to your work with the support of your family. Headaches may occur due to excessive workload.

    Gemini Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: There will be a festive atmosphere in the house due to the movement of guests. At this time, your confidence is creating new success for you. Strengthen contact with reputable people. As the means of income increases, so will the expenses. Due to this, the economic condition may worsen. So it is necessary to make a budget. Also, keep control over anger and ego. Bring some change in the internal system in business-related activities. The family atmosphere will be happy. Any problem related to blood may arise.

    Cancer Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Today, you plan to complete every task with total effort. Your hard work and dedication will also give you the correct result. The support of a close friend will increase your courage. If any political or court-related matter is going on, then be careful today. There may be tension about something related to it. Your presence in the field of work will be necessary. Family cooperation and happiness will be there. There will be depression due to not paying attention to all your tasks.

    Leo Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: You will feel like receiving the blessings of some divine power. Not likely to make much profit, but you will be able to keep your budget balanced. Instead of panicking in the opposite situation, try to find a solution. You will be able to fix the situation through your fortitude. There may be a plan regarding partnership with someone. Good harmony will be maintained in married life and professional life. Health can be good.

    Virgo Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Sudden arrival of a close relative in the house will create a happy atmosphere. Positive things will also happen. Removing any hindrance related to the children's studies will bring relief. Stay away from controversy. There may be tension over an inheritance dispute. Try to change your sceptical nature. You will have complete control over the business activities. Ignore small talk with the family. Due to the current negative environment, it is not advisable to be careless.

    Libra Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Contribute your contribution to society-related activities. It will increase your popularity along with the scope of public relations. Also, there will be a meeting with a few political people. There is a need to be very cautious in finance-related tasks. Also, do not transact with any person. Do not try to avoid any work; some new plan and success in business will come your way. Love relationships can bring harmony to the family. There will be a state of laziness due to changes in the environment.

    Scorpio Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Few religious or spiritual programs may be completed in the house. So you will experience positive energy, and your principled view will respect you in society. Never dominating old negative things can reduce your morale. Keep your attitude positive. Focus your attention on current situations only. At this time, there will be a condition of income as well as expenditure. There may be tension in the family due to the loss of harmony with each other. Eating stale food can cause liver problems.

    Sagittarius Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: There may be some important work related to children. There will be a relaxed and happy atmosphere in the house. Take full advantage of this benefice planetary position. Your conscientiousness and idealism will earn you respect at home and in society. It is also necessary to be practical. Being too idealistic can prove harmful to you. The mood may be a bit disturbed today. Business activities which have been slow for some time now, will pick up pace today. Husband and wife think about the dispute related to children and family together. Problems related to disease may arise.

    Capricorn Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Today, the planetary position will be very satisfactory. All work will be completed peacefully. Few people who were against you, today your innocence can be proved against them. To avoid excessive spending or borrowing in the pursuit of appearances. Also, if you have made a promise to someone, keep it. Otherwise, your impression may be spoiled. Business activities may be a bit slow. The emotional relationship between husband and wife will be close. Health can be good.

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Despite some difficulties today, you will manage the tasks with your positive outlook and balanced thinking. Gradually the situation will turn in your favour. There may be tension between close relatives regarding internal family matters. Avoid any new investment for now. Negative conditions related to money are being seen. Consult family people in case of any kind of confusion in business activities. The family atmosphere can be happy. Health can be good.

    Pisces Daily Horoscope

    Ganesha says: Getting back any stuck payment or loaned money can give relief today. Going to a religious place will also give you mental peace and you will feel fresh again. Stay away from people of negative activity and illegal activities. There can be a situation of humiliation and humiliation in society. Channel thoughts into positive actions. The time is not favourable for any change in the business place. There will be love and happy dealings between family members. Health will be fine.

