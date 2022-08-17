Daily Horoscope for August 17, 2022: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be careful Scorpio, Sagittarius

Aries:

Ganesha says: At this time the planetary positions will provide you many opportunities. If you are thinking of investing any savings, do it immediately. Some beneficial plans can be discussed with brothers or close relatives. Do not try to avoid any work due to laziness. Keep your speech soft. The use of bad language can create a sense of disappointment in a few people. Associates in the field of work will have full cooperation and dedication in the work. You will give priority to family despite heavy work load. Due to unbalanced diet, there may be a slight infection in the throat.

Taurus:

Ganesha says: The mind will be happy with more benefits in financial matters. Your interest in religious or spiritual field will increase. Due to which your thoughts will be positive and balanced. At this point go through all the tasks as planned. Sometimes there can be betrayal due to overconfidence. Don't waste your time with friends. Using your energy in a positive way will keep your many tasks running smoothly. There is no possibility of much improvement in business activities at present. There may be a dispute between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house. Headache and fatigue may make you feel a little uncomfortable.

Gemini:

Ganesha says: If you are thinking of investing money in any policy etc., then take a decision immediately, the situation is in your favour. Expect advice from others Listen to your own mind, you will get the right advice. Expenses will be higher along with income. Don't let any outsider interfere in your family and business. Due to this, misunderstanding can arise for

no reason. Due to the hard work done in the business place, proper results will be achieved. Keep distance from love events. Health will be fine.

Cancer:

Ganesha says: Today you will experience new vigour and energy within yourself. You will be able to manage domestic problems that have been going on for some time in many ways.

The rules you have made regarding the protection of your family will be very appropriate to avoid the negative influence of the present time. Support children in solving their problems,

thereby increasing their sense of security. Due to the health related problems of an elder person in the house, many of your important work may come to a standstill. Do not be negligent in business activities. Emotional support of partner towards you will give new direction to your efficiency. There will be complaints of seasonal problems.

Leo:

Ganesha says: Taking any important decision related to finance today will yield positive results. Also, starting any of your plans will bring happiness and excitement in the mind. Also spend some time doing activities of your interest. Control your emotional nature. Otherwise, someone can take the wrong advantage of your emotionality and generosity. Do not allow misunderstandings to arise in relations with the maternal side. At this time it would be good to try to complete most of the work in the field of work yourself. Don't waste time in false love or entertainment. There will be joint pain and BP problem.

Virgo:

Ganesha says: Today you will be able to complete many tasks properly due to your efficiency. Keep your thoughts purely practical at this time. Profitable opportunities will be available in

stock market and risk related activities. Don't pay any attention to rumours. Few people can add to your troubles with jealousy. There may be a situation like an argument with a neighbour. Spend more time on marketing related tasks. Meeting an old friend will refresh the memories. Health will be excellent.

Libra:

Ganesha says: At this time the planetary position is trying to give a little better. You will feel amazing confidence within yourself. Make your plans for important work early in the day. The mind will be happy to receive good news regarding children. Sometimes too much self- centeredness or feeling of selfishness can spoil the relationship with friends. You also change your behaviour as time goes by. Situations in the job will be slightly different now. Spend some time with family and friends. Health will be fine.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says: Students and youth have full potential to succeed in competitive tasks. So make full use of your energy and time. Today there will be some rich situations. There is a

possibility that some work will be completed suddenly in the afternoon. Don't spend time thinking too much and start planning immediately. The cost will be higher. At the same time, there will be beneficial conditions. So there is no need to worry much. Public relations can open up new sources for your business. Family atmosphere will be maintained happily. You will be troubled due to gas and indigestion.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says: The time has come to complete the tasks which you have been trying for some time. You will also get the right result according to your hard work. Sometimes your

suspicious activity becomes a cause of trouble for others. Maintain flexibility in your thoughts over time. Do not take any decision on the basis of emotions. Do not allow any situation like arguments with the employees in the business place. Husband and wife will not be able to give time to each other due to being busy in their respective activities. Sometimes due to heavy work load, irritability and fatigue can prevail.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says: Today will be a mixed day. Maintain a regular routine in a planned manner. The means of income will be strengthened. Relatives may come home. Don't let laziness get

the better of you. Relatives may be disappointed by coming up with some old negative matter. Students should focus on their studies at this time. It is necessary to consult an experienced person in business activities. Spouse's support will increase your morale. Health will be good.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says: Today there will be a plan of some renovation or changes related to supervision in the house. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the family members. Take care of the budget before doing any work. A nearby beneficial journey is also possible. Success can slip away due to over thinking. So try to make a decision immediately. Keep your important papers or documents safe. There may be a situation of losing something important at this time. There will be more busyness in the field of work today. Do not allow any kind of disagreement with your spouse. Stress can affect your work capacity and digestion.

Pisces:

Ganesha says: Any work related to religious rituals can be completed in the house due to which positive energy can be obtained. Finding a solution to any problem of children will give peace of mind. Maintain honour and respect for the elders of the household. Sometimes due to your excessive interference, the atmosphere of the house may become bad. Keep your behaviour moderate. There may be a dispute with brothers about something. Success will be achieved through the efforts made by you in the current business. Spend some time with family. Health will be fine.