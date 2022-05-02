Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Have a sun tan? Try these 5 home remedies to remove it

    First Published May 2, 2022, 5:05 PM IST

    Tanning is the most prevalent skincare issue when you spend too much time in the sun. However, tanning is more than just what is visible on the skin's surface. It also causes skin to become rough, dry, flaky, and dull.

    Tanning is the most prevalent skincare issue when you spend too much time in the sun. However, tanning is more than just what is visible on the skin's surface. It also causes skin to become rough, dry, flaky, and dull. Here's a look at some great home treatments for removing suntan that will work like a charm.

    Lemon Honey pack

    Apply 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of pure honey on your face. After approximately an hour, wash it off with cold water. While lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent, honey keeps the skin moisturised.

    Besan Turmeric pack

    To produce a thin paste, combine 1 teaspoon turmeric with a cup of gram flour and some rose water or milk. Apply this mixture evenly to your face and neck, then gently scrub it away with lukewarm water. Turmeric is a good skin brightening agent, and gramme flour (besan) aids in skin lightening.

    Also Read | From weight loss to glowing skin: 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon

    Tomato yoghurt pack

    Remove the peel off a raw tomato. Combine it with 1-2 tablespoons of fresh yoghurt. After 20 minutes, apply this paste on your tan and wash it off. Tomatoes are high in antioxidants, which assist to brighten the complexion, and yoghurt is high in lactic acid, which helps to nourish and moisturise the skin.

    Also Read | Aloe Vera to baking soda: 5 home remedies you can try to get rid of dandruff

    Honey Papaya pack

    Papaya is high in vitamin A and C, and because it is a tropical fruit, it includes a lot of water. It also includes pepsin, an enzyme that aids in the removal of dead cells while also repairing your skin.

    Papaya's exfoliating and bleaching characteristics making it an excellent choice for removing suntan. This pack contains honey, which calms and moisturises the skin. Mash half a cup of papaya with one spoonful of honey to make the pack. Allow this pack to rest on the tanned areas for 30 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

    Also Read | Egg mask to Onion juice: 5 natural, home remedies to reduce hair fall

    Multani mitti and aloe vera pack

    Both are high in anti-inflammatory characteristics, which help to alleviate the symptoms of sunburn. Combine two teaspoons Multani Mitti and one tablespoon aloe vera gel with rose water. Allow this face pack to settle on your tanned regions for 15 minutes. Rinse well with cold water.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2 snt

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eid on May 2

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    Maharashtra Day 2022: Know the history, significance and celebration

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends - adt

    World Laughter Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, and Greetings to share with family and friends

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share - adt

    International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO s International Jazz Day in Goa gcw

    Jazz Goa to host UNESCO's International Jazz Day in Goa

    Recent Stories

    IIT Mandi discovers drug molecule used to treat type 1, type 2 diabetes - adt

    IIT Mandi discovers drug molecule used to treat type 1, type 2 diabetes

    Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why - adt

    Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why

    Delhivery to take LIC route for IPO and reduce issue size?

    Delhivery to take LIC route for IPO and reduce issue size?

    Want to buy Anushka Sharma birthday dress Get ready to spend nearly a lakh drb

    Want to buy Anushka Sharma’s birthday dress? Get ready to spend nearly a lakh!

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon