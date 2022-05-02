Have a sun tan? Try these 5 home remedies to remove it

Tanning is the most prevalent skincare issue when you spend too much time in the sun. However, tanning is more than just what is visible on the skin's surface. It also causes skin to become rough, dry, flaky, and dull.

Tanning is the most prevalent skincare issue when you spend too much time in the sun. However, tanning is more than just what is visible on the skin's surface. It also causes skin to become rough, dry, flaky, and dull. Here's a look at some great home treatments for removing suntan that will work like a charm. Lemon Honey pack Apply 1 teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of pure honey on your face. After approximately an hour, wash it off with cold water. While lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent, honey keeps the skin moisturised.

Besan Turmeric pack To produce a thin paste, combine 1 teaspoon turmeric with a cup of gram flour and some rose water or milk. Apply this mixture evenly to your face and neck, then gently scrub it away with lukewarm water. Turmeric is a good skin brightening agent, and gramme flour (besan) aids in skin lightening.

Tomato yoghurt pack Remove the peel off a raw tomato. Combine it with 1-2 tablespoons of fresh yoghurt. After 20 minutes, apply this paste on your tan and wash it off. Tomatoes are high in antioxidants, which assist to brighten the complexion, and yoghurt is high in lactic acid, which helps to nourish and moisturise the skin.

Honey Papaya pack Papaya is high in vitamin A and C, and because it is a tropical fruit, it includes a lot of water. It also includes pepsin, an enzyme that aids in the removal of dead cells while also repairing your skin. Papaya's exfoliating and bleaching characteristics making it an excellent choice for removing suntan. This pack contains honey, which calms and moisturises the skin. Mash half a cup of papaya with one spoonful of honey to make the pack. Allow this pack to rest on the tanned areas for 30 minutes before washing it off with cold water.