Alzheimer's disease risk is 80% more in older persons with COVID-19, according to a study

The risk of Alzheimer’s disease has increased in older people. The number has doubled over the year after being infected with covid.

Older adults affected by covid are most likely to suffer memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease. According to research, 65 and older people are more prone to Alzheimer’s disease.

The studies also show the risk of developing. The highest risk is seen in women 85 years old, at least has been mentioned in the Journal of Alzheimer’s disease. Over a year, the disease has nearly doubled (0.35% to 0.68%).

Researchers also say that it is unclear if COVID-19 trigger the development of Alzheimer’s disease or fastens its emergence. It did not have any prior diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. The research team also analysed anonymous health records of 6.2 million adults and 65 older adults in the United States who received medical treatment between February 2020 - May 2021.

The researcher divided the population into two groups - one of the people who had contracted COVID -19 and another with those who had not been infected by COVID-19.

More than 400,000 were enrolled in the COVID study group and 5.8 million in the non-infected group. “If this increase in new diagnoses of Alzheimer's disease is sustained, the wave of patients with a disease currently without a cure will be substantial and could further strain our long-term care resources," Pamela Davis, the study's co-author, said.

Rong Xu, the study's corresponding author, professor of Biomedical Informatics at the School of Medicine, and director of the Center for AI in Drug Discovery, said the team plans to continue studying the effects of Covid-19 on Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, especially which subpopulations may be more vulnerable and the potential to repurpose FDA-approved drugs to treat Covid's long-term effects.

According to previous related studies, it was found that people with dementia are more likely to contract COVID-19 and those with substance abuse disorder also have high chances of contracting the fatal infection. 5% of people who have taken Paxlovid to treat COVID-19 can experience conditions in their mouth.