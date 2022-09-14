Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want people to respect you? Here are 5 psychological tricks you can use

    Respect can play a crucial part in both your personal life and your professional life. Here are some psychological tricks you can follow to gain more respect.  
     

    Want people to respect you? Here are 5 psychological tricks you can use SUR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    You cannot demand or command respect, but you can surely earn it. There are also some psychological tricks that you can use to make others respect you. These 5 tricks can help you at work, among your friends, and at gatherings. Please make a note of it! 

    Respecting time - respecting your own time should always be your priority. You should make others know how precious your time is to you. This will make people respect you. When you tell someone that you will not be available for a given period and still decide to respond to them during that period, they will tend to take you for granted and you will lose your value. 

    Also Read: 6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

    Confidence and strong speech - being confident and having a solid speech can always set an impression on others. Delivering your sentences powerfully with confidence tends to create a more substantial impact on people, which can make a huge difference in how people treat you. 

    Sticking to your values -  people tend to adjust their values to please someone else, as per the situation. This may lead to people being disrespectful of you. It is always important to stick to your value no matter the situation. 

    Confidence is key - when you walk into a room, people must think you are the most confident person in the room; you can always boost your confidence by how you dress or the posture in which you walk and sit. This creates an impression on others, and people will be more respectful. 

    Priorities yourself -  in any given situation, it is always important to provide yourself with importance, whether in a workspace or in an emotional way. This gives the impression that you do not seek validation from others and can make people more respectful of you. 

    Follow these tricks and see the changes you will notice in how people treat you.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day AJR

    Hindi Diwas 2022: Know the history and significance of this day

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldnt avoid in a relationship SUR

    6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

    astrology Daily Horoscope for September 14 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 14, 2022: Good day for Virgo; Aries, Scorpio may face family dispute

    Numerology Prediction for September 14 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; and top global brands like Prada and others cut ties RBA

    Chinese Actor Li Yifeng arrested for soliciting sex workers; top global brands like Prada and others cut ties

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League PSG star Kylian Mbappe 'ready' for Maccabi Haifa challenge amid renewed Real Madrid transfer rumours snt

    Champions League: PSG star Mbappe 'ready' for Maccabi Haifa challenge amid renewed transfer rumours

    Manish Tewari posts cryptic tweet, says 'cuckoo bird is chiming' as Goa Congress hit by defection AJR

    Manish Tewari posts cryptic tweet, says 'cuckoo bird is chiming' as Goa Congress hit by defection

    IPL indian premier league: Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan earn central roles from Mumbai Indians MI-ayh

    Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan earn central roles from Mumbai Indians

    National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75 - adt

    National Cinema Day rescheduled, to be celebrated on September 23; movie tickets for Rs 75

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an action sequence in Chennai along with 200 women- report RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot an action sequence in Chennai along with 200 women- report

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon