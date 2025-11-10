Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disease in which there is progressive loss of memory and other higher mental functions. The accumulation of neuritic plaques, neurofibrillary tangles, and neuronal degeneration characterises it.

Alzheimer’s disease is considered the most common form of dementia, which relentlessly progresses over the next decade in most patients. Alzheimer’s disease progresses over time in 7 stages. Diagnosing a patient in the early stage, known as mild cognitive impairment (MCI), is crucial. Family members and friends may notice slight changes in the patient's cognitive behaviour, especially memory issues, and should consider visiting a neurologist.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A detailed check can reveal mild cognitive impairment, and at this stage, the disease is highly treatable. About 10% of patients with MCI can progress to dementia in one year.

How to Care for a Loved One with Alzheimer’s?

Patients with Alzheimer's disease require extensive physical, mental, and emotional support. Daily exercises, especially those of medium and high intensity, have shown benefits in patients with dementia. Family members can help the patient with their exercise routine daily. Patients also tend to fare better in familiar surroundings with familiar people. Taking time off work and caring for such patients will go a long way in helping them.

In view of forgetfulness, a person with cognitive impairment will require repeated reminders and gentle prodding to complete tasks. They also need to be guided with respect to complex jobs. Behavioural issues in patients should be dealt with prudence and patience.

These patients tend to get anxious when they realise that they are unable to remember things and perform day-to-day activities. Emotional support during such times from the caregivers is important. The caretakers can look into social support and community support and provide it to the patient.

Managing behavioural and psychological symptoms in patients, such as delusions, hallucinations, aggression, and irritability, with maturity by caregivers also holds equal importance. Caregivers should spend time with dementia patients and provide cognitive stimulation in the form of solving puzzles, playing games, and reading storybooks, among other activities. Running errands for a patient with dementia can be easily accomplished by youngsters. Dementia patients are also at risk of falls, so people around them need to take special care. In later stages of dementia, the patient will be dependent on the caregiver for various purposes. They will need support for basic activities like eating, drinking, bathing, and taking self-care.

Patients might even forget activities like swallowing, and they need to be fed with a Ryle's tube. This caregiver burden must be managed effectively by those involved in caring for the patient. Alzheimer’s disease is a difficult neurodegenerative disease, but with adequate support and loving care from family members and friends, patients with this disease can lead a life of peace and dignity.

-This article is authored by Dr. Shobha N, Consultant - Neurology & Stroke Physician, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram