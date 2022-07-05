Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alcohol consumption to smoking, 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack

    Leading an unhealthy lifestyle makes one prone to heart-related ailments including a heart attack. Take a look at some of the factors that are responsible for it.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    If you are a smoker, consume excessive alcohol or are overweight, be aware! You may be prone to a heart attack. As per reports, each year lives of close to 18 million people across the globe are claimed by cardiovascular diseases.

    Doctors have time and again warned of making healthy changes in one’s lifestyle to avoid being put at risk of a heart attack. There are multiple factors that are prone a threat to one’s heart and can also claim a person’s life. Medical experts are of the of opinion that cardiovascular diseases do not occur all of a sudden but are consequences of an unhealthy lifestyle that a person may have led for years and years.

    A WHO report says that one-third of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases occur in people who are below 70 years of age. However, death dues to cardiac arrest have also been reported in younger people, claim doctors.

    ALSO READ: Beware! ‘Smoking biggest factor among young heart patients’, say doctors

    Recently, after the death of popular Bollywood singer KK, the attention has once again been out on how young people are prone to cardiac arrests and other heart ailments that can turn out to be fatal. Reports have also claimed that incidences of heart ailments in people who are in their 40s are on a rise.

    There are many factors that can lead to cardiovascular diseases. Some people inherit these diseases from their genes while there are also people who become prone to cardiovascular diseases because of an unhealthy lifestyle. Here are some of the factors that make you prone to a heart attack: 

    Lack of sleep: In a world where everyone is in a rush to reach the top, sleep has become leisure, rather than a necessity for the body’s healthy functioning. People often fail to understand that lack of sleep is one of the important factors that put you at risk of a heart attack. Insomnia or lack of sleep is linked to high blood pressure, and therefore, it is recommended to have sufficient sleep.

    ALSO READ: Do you have PCOD? You may be at risk of a heart attack

    Excessive alcohol consumption: Another factor that can put you at the risk is drinking excessive alcohol. Too much of alcohol consumption can lead to high blood pressure which eventually increases the risk of heart attack or even heart failure.

    Overweight: One must keep a check on their weight because being obese or overweight makes you prone of not one but multiple health-related issues. Of these, the risk of a heart attack is one, apart from fatty liver and diabetes, among other health factors. Therefore, it is recommended that one avoids mindless eating and also indulges in some form of physical activity to keep the weight in check.

    Smoking: One of the biggest factors for a heart attack is attributed to smoking. According to doctors, smoking is one of the leading factors that have made youngsters prone to heart attack. So, if you thought that smoking only causes cancer, think twice!

    Poor eating habits: Not only physical activity is important but eating right and healthy is equally important too. If you have been eating a lot of oily food, your cholesterol levels will go up. And this again puts you at the risk of heart-related disease, including a heart attack.

