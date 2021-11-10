  • Facebook
    Do you have PCOD? You may be at risk of a heart attack

    Doctors suggest that PCOD females have two to three times higher likelihood of being prone to heart ailments, especially a heart attack or a stroke.

    Do you have PCOD? You may be at risk of a heart attack
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 5:01 PM IST
    Heart diseases have become a rising matter of concern among people, especially the young. Another concern is that many females are being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Disorder or Syndrome (PCOD or PCOS). If doctors are to be believed, then women with PCOD are at a higher risk of having a heart attack or a stroke. Asianet Newsable finds out the co-relation between PCOD and a heart attack or a stroke, its causes and the ways to prevent it.

    According to Dr Alkesh Jain, associate director of cardiology at Medanta Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, women with PCOD are more prone to heart diseases, especially an attack or a stroke, compared to those without PCOD. He says, "Approximately 15 per cent to 20 per cent of females have PCOD. There is no denial that PCOD has a direct relation with Cardiovascular Disease (CDV), which puts them at the risk of having a heart attack or a stroke."

    "Females with PCOD have two to three times higher likelihood of CVD or stroke incidences. Risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and hormonal disturbances are commonly present in PCOD patients. These factors are responsible for the development of blockages in arteries in the heart or in the brain," Dr Jain further explained.

    So how many females are at such a risk? To this, Dr Jain says, "Approximately 25 per cent to 30 per cent of all heart patients who require angioplasty are females. Out of this figure, maximum women belong to the post-menopause age group whereas 10 per cent to 15 per cent are from the pre-menopause bracket. Nearly 20 per cent to 30 per cent pre-menopausal patients are suffering from PCOD."

    Women have natural protection from CVD:

    Dr Jain further went on to explain how women have natural protection against CVD. He tells this reporter, "Women in pre-menopausal age report fewer cases of heart ailments. After menopause, the incidents of heart attack or a stroke become equal to males.  The pre-menopausal protection that women get against heart diseases is because of the estrogen and progesterone hormones. Once this natural protection is lost, incidents of stroke see a sudden spike in women between the age of 50 to 60. However, the natural protection is lost in a case a female has PCOD or is diabetic," said Dr Jain.

    How to keep it in check?

    In order to avoid heart ailments, Dr Jain suggests that one needs to keep their blood sugar levels in check, adding that there is also a need to regularly check BP, lipid levels and cholesterol. While lifestyle medication plays an important role in this, Dr Jain says that women also need to refrain from smoking or consuming alcohol on a regular basis. Lastly, he said that daily exercising for roughly 30 minutes to 40 minutes, at least five times a week, is also beneficial.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 5:02 PM IST
