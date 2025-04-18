Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Bringing specific items home on this auspicious day, April 30th, is believed to attract prosperity and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi throughout the year

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30th. This date holds special significance in astrology and religious scriptures. Remedies and worship performed on this day are believed to yield auspicious results quickly. According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, bringing certain specific items home on Akshaya Tritiya can ensure prosperity and please Goddess Lakshmi. Let's find out what these 5 items are…

Install a Shri Yantra

Bring home a Shri Yantra on Akshaya Tritiya and install it in your temple or place of wealth, such as a safe. Shri Yantra is considered a direct manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. Daily viewing and worship of this Yantra is believed to prevent financial scarcity and maintain prosperity.

Lakshmi Idol Made of Mercury

Religious texts emphasize the significance of mercury (also known as Parad). Deities made from mercury are considered highly auspicious. Install a Lakshmi idol made of mercury in your home on Akshaya Tritiya and worship it daily with proper rituals. It is believed to fulfill all your wishes.

Bring Home a Right-Handed Conch or Pearl Conch

The conch is considered the brother of Goddess Lakshmi, as both originated from the ocean. Among these, the right-handed conch and pearl conch are considered particularly special. Bring one of these conches home on Akshaya Tritiya and worship it daily for auspicious results.

Keep 11 Cowrie Shells in Your Safe

Bring 11 cowrie shells on Akshaya Tritiya, wrap them in a red cloth, and place them in your place of wealth – your safe, locker, or cash box. This is believed to enhance your business and maintain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Bring a Silver Coin

Bring home a silver coin on Akshaya Tritiya, preferably one with an image of Goddess Lakshmi. First, worship it with kumkum and turmeric, and then place it in your home temple. This is believed to resolve your pending tasks.

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on astrological beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.