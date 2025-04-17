Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know auspicious time, puja rituals, significance
Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 30, 2025. Learn about the auspicious timings, puja method, and other important information for Goddess Lakshmi's blessings
| Published : Apr 17 2025, 05:34 PM
According to religious scriptures, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This is called an imperishable and self-proven auspicious time.
That is, any auspicious work can be done on this day without seeing the auspicious time. This time Akshaya Tritiya festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30.
It is believed that on Akshaya Tritiya, Goddess Lakshmi made Kubera the treasurer, hence the worship of Goddess Lakshmi has special significance on this day.
It is also said that the person who worships Goddess Lakshmi on Akshaya Tritiya never lacks money in his life. Learn more about the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, auspicious time, mantra and other special things on Akshaya Tritiya...
Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Auspicious Timings - 10:47 AM to 12:24 PM, 3:36 PM to 5:13 PM, 5:13 PM to 8:49 PM, 8:13 PM to 9:36 PM
Akshaya Tritiya Puja Vidhi (Method of worship on Akshaya Tritiya 2025) - On Wednesday, April 30, wake up early in the morning and after taking bath etc., prepare for Akshaya Tritiya Puja.
Complete the puja preparations before the auspicious time. At an auspicious time, place the idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi with Lord Vishnu.
Apply tilak by dissolving sandalwood, vermilion oil in the picture of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Wear flower garlands and light a lamp made of pure ghee.
Offer things like Abir, Gulal, rice, flowers, betel leaves, fruits, clothes, coconut etc. Also chant Om Shrim Hrim Shrim Kamale Kamalalaye Prasidh Prasidh Shrim Hrim Shrim Mahalakshmi Namah mentally.
After the puja, also offer kheer made of cow's milk. Perform aarti and distribute prasad among the devotees. Pray to God for happiness and prosperity.
The person who worships Goddess Lakshmi-Lord Vishnu on Akshaya Tritiya never lacks money and all his wishes are fulfilled.
