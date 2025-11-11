Everyone should be aware of the effects of climate change on the lungs and prepare accordingly. We should adapt our environment to lead a better, healthier life, just as we change our clothes with the seasons.

A change in season brings about changes in environmental variables, such as temperature, humidity, and climate. Even though the lungs are a resilient organ, they remain highly sensitive to environmental changes. Additionally, the change is particularly significant for individuals with respiratory diseases.

The following tips will be helpful

1. Weather fluctuations: Sudden shifts in temperature and humidity can irritate the airways. One should avoid direct exposure to chilly winds, especially in theearly morning or late evening. Additionally, one can use a scarf or mask when stepping out into the cold air.

2. Common respiratory triggers: Allergens like pollen, spores, and dust are very common in season transitions. Similarly, there is an increase in insects such as mosquitoes, mites, and bugs, as well as other pathogen-carrying vectors, which can lead to an acute exacerbation of respiratory diseases.

Prevention includes keeping windows closed during high pollen hours, using air purifiers, frequently washing bed sheets and curtains in hot water, and avoiding places contaminated with insects.

3. Pollution: The air quality tends to worsen during seasonal changes, especially post-monsoon, and in winter. Therefore, it is mandatory for people living in polluted areas to use masks (cotton, Surgical, or N95, as per the condition), avoid outdoor exercise near roads, and use indoor plants and an air purifier, which can modestly improve air quality.

4. Hydration: Dry air always irritates the bronchial mucosa, worsening cough or asthma.

By being mindful of seasonal changes and taking simple preventive steps, we can protect our lungs and maintain better respiratory health throughout the year. Making a few conscious adjustments to our lifestyle and surroundings can go a long way in promoting healthier breathing and overall well-being.

-Dr. Abhijeet Dash, Consultant - Critical Care Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar