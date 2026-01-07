A report reveals a significant shift in travel among India's Gen Z, who now prioritize trips for music events over traditional sightseeing. A majority, 62%, plan travel for concerts, with many visiting a new city for the first time.

A report indicates a significant shift in the travel habits of India's younger generation. A report released by the leading homestay platform Airbnb reveals a growing trend of people planning trips to attend music events and concerts of their favorite artists, rather than just for sightseeing.

Key Findings from the Report

Among India's Gen Z, 62 percent are planning trips for music events and festivals in the coming years. Approximately 76 percent of young people visit a new city for the first time to attend a concert there. The report points out that this is paving the way for a new trend in tourism. One in three, or 36 percent, plan their trip as soon as a music event is announced.

Instead of looking for holidays or long weekends, they prioritize seeing their favorite artists perform. Young people set aside 21 to 40 percent of their monthly income for such music-related travel. The report states that they spend an average of around ₹51,000 on a single concert trip. 65 percent of travelers prefer to stay close to the concert venue. More than half extend their stay to enjoy the local cafes and nightlife of the city after the event.

International Travel

Indian youth are ready not only for events within India but also for major music festivals in foreign countries. The report indicates that about 40 percent are willing to fly abroad for concerts. They are primarily focusing on the United States, Europe, and other countries in Asia.

"Indian travelers have shifted from the traditional way of sightseeing to seeking experiences. Young people see it as a way to get to know cities and cultures," said Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Head of Airbnb India.

In short, this study makes it clear that music will be one of the main drivers of India's tourism sector in the future.