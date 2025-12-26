Addressing the 'Veer Baal Diwas' event, PM Modi expressed his faith in Gen-Z, urging them to work for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He advised them to dream big, work hard, and draw inspiration from the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

PM Modi's faith in 'Gen-Z' for Viksit Bharat

Emphasising the abundance of opportunities being created in various fields, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday believed in the capabilities and confidence of Gen-Z, encouraging them to strive for the nation's development through hard work and discipline, fulfilling the goal of Viksit Bharat Addressing the national programme, marking 'Veer Baal Diwas, PM Modi advised them to approach big challenges without caring about their age.

"So many young people associated with the organisation are present here. In a way, all of you are 'Gen-Z', 'Gen-Alpha'. Your generation will take India to the goal of a developed India. I see and understand Gen-Z's capabilities and your confidence, and therefore, I have great faith in you. Age doesn't determine who is small or who is big. You become big through your deeds and achievements. Even at a young age, you can do such work that others draw inspiration from you," PM Modi said.

'Your success should be nation's success'

PM Modi advised youths not to be distracted by "short-term popularity," encouraging them to learn from great personalities who contributed to nation-building. "You need to stay focused, and for that, it's essential that you don't get caught up in the glitz and glamour of short-term popularity. You must learn from your ideals, learn from the great personalities of the country. You shouldn't consider your success as limited only to yourself. Your goal should be that your success becomes the success of the nation," he said.

From despair to a platform for talent

Noting that the NDA-led government has overcome the atmosphere of "despair and hopelessness" with initiatives that transformed India, PM Modi shared that now the youth have the opportunity to make progress in every field. "Previously, young people were even afraid to dream, because the old systems had created an environment where it seemed nothing good could ever happen. An atmosphere of despair and hopelessness prevailed everywhere. People even started to think, "What's the point of working hard?" But today, the country seeks out talent and provides them with a platform. The strength of 1.4 billion countrymen is behind their dreams," he said.

"Thanks to the success of Digital India, you have the power of the internet. You have resources for learning. For those who want to enter the fields of science, technology, and startups, there are missions like Startup India. For those excelling in sports, there is the Khelo India mission," he added.

'Dream big, work hard': PM's advice to youth

Referring to Veer Sahibzadas, PM Modi encouraged youths to dream big, work hard, and never let their confidence waver. "The veer Sahibzadas did not consider how difficult the path was. They only considered whether the path was right or not. Today, we need that same spirit. This is what I expect from the youth of India - dream big, work hard, and never let your confidence waver. India's future will be bright only if the future of its children and youth is bright. Their courage, their talent, and their dedication will guide the nation's progress," he said.

Fostering innovation through new policies

"Across the country, millions of children are engaging in innovation and research at Atal Tinkering Labs. Children are being introduced to robotics, AI, sustainability, and design thinking in their schools. Along with all these efforts, the National Education Policy provides the option of education in the mother tongue. This is making learning easier for children and helping them understand subjects more easily," he added.

The significance of Veer Baal Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

On December 26, 1704, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, were bricked alive by the orders of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind, for resisting conversion to Islam during the reign of Emperor Aurangzeb. The two elder sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, attained shaheed status, fighting bravely in the Battle of Chamkaur. (ANI)