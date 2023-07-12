Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Popular Corn based snacks to spice up your Monsoons

    Spice up your monsoons with these popular corn snacks that will tantalize your taste buds and add a delightful crunch to your rainy days. Embrace the monsoon season with these delectable corn snacks that will add a burst of flavour and taste.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

    5 Popular Corn Snacks to Spice Up Your Rainy Days! Embrace the monsoon season with these delectable corn snacks that will add a burst of flavor and crunch to your rainy-day cravings. Get ready to indulge in the irresistible charm of corn and elevate your monsoon-snacking experience. These popular corn snacks are delicious and perfect for enjoying during the monsoon season. Whether you're looking for a tangy and spicy treat or a cheesy indulgence, these snacks will add a flavourful burst to your rainy-day cravings. Whether you're in the mood for tangy, spicy, or cheesy, these snacks will surely satisfy your cravings and make your monsoon moments extra special.

    Here are the 5 popular Corn based snacks to spice up your Monsoons:

    ALSO READ: Dahi Puri to Masala Puri: 7 types of mouth-watering Pani Puris to satiate your snack cravings

    1. Corn Bhel:

    Let your taste buds dance to the delightful medley of corn kernels, crispy sev, tangy chutneys, and aromatic spices in this lip-smacking corn bhel. It's the perfect blend of textures and flavours that will leave you craving for more.

    2. Masala Corn:

    Revel in the spicy goodness of masala corn, where roasted or boiled corn kernels are seasoned with a zesty mix of chaat masala, lemon juice, and chili powder. This classic snack packs a punch of flavours that will satisfy your spicy cravings.

    3. Corn Pakoras:

    Dive into the monsoon spirit with crispy corn pakoras. These golden fritters feature a batter-coated corn mixture infused with fragrant spices, delivering a crunchy bite of pure bliss.

    4. Corn Chaat:

    Experience the refreshing tang of corn chaat, combining fresh corn kernels with a tantalizing blend of onions, tomatoes, coriander, and a zingy dressing of lime juice and chaat masala. It's a delightful mix of sweet, tangy, and savoury flavours.

    5. Corn Cheese Balls:

    Indulge in the cheesy delight of corn cheese balls. These irresistible bites feature a luscious combination of corn, cheese, and spices, perfectly coated in crispy breadcrumbs. One bite and you'll be hooked!

    ALSO READ: Essential First-Aid Tips: 7 must-know techniques for emergency situations

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 8:30 PM IST
