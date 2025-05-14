Kajal Applying Tricks: They say that if you want to make your eyes look beautiful, just apply kajal, no other makeup is needed. In the olden days, women used to apply homemade kajal, but nowadays, you can find a wide variety of smudge-proof, waterproof kajal in the market. You can buy expensive kajal, but if you don't know the right way to apply it, your entire look will be ruined. So today, we will tell you the right way to apply kajal so that it neither smudges nor fades.

Kajal Application Tips and Hacks

1) Before applying kajal, it's essential to clean your eyes. Use a cotton ball to clean the upper and lower eyelids thoroughly, removing any water or dirt.

2) Avoid using liquid kajal when applying. Pencil kajal is a better choice. Don't apply the pencil directly to your eyes. First, rub it on your hand for 30 seconds. This will make the kajal super dark and prevent any gaps in application.

3) Applying kajal isn't the end of the process. For long-lasting kajal, apply black eyeshadow over the kajal. This prevents smudging.

4) If you're going out for a long day or attending a wedding or party, apply any liquid eyeliner over the kajal. This will keep the kajal in place and give your eyes a bold look.

5) Finally, it's time to set the kajal. To prevent smudging from sweat and creasing, spray setting spray on a Q-tip and dab it on the kajal. This sets the kajal and prevents it from spreading.