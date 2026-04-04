Got a balcony that gets too much sun? Don't worry. Here are five fantastic plants like Mogra, Bougainvillea, and Tulsi that actually love the heat. We'll tell you how to keep your balcony looking fresh and green even in direct sunlight.

The May-June heat can be brutal, right? It feels like everything is baking. If your balcony gets direct, harsh sunlight, you probably know the struggle of keeping plants alive. But what if we told you some plants actually love this weather? Here are five perfect plants that will thrive on your sunny balcony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mogra blooms beautifully in summer

You can plant Mogra, or Arabian Jasmine, in a pot on your balcony or in a garden. This flowering plant grows really well in strong sunlight and gives lots of fragrant flowers. Just water it on time every day and use good soil. Your balcony will be filled with its lovely scent all summer.

Bougainvillea will blossom with less water

With its bright pink, orange, and white flowers, Bougainvillea is a stunner. It doesn't even need a lot of water to bloom. The best part? You can easily grow a new plant just from a stem cutting. Don't forget to add this colourful plant to your garden.

Tulsi will grow well in strong sunlight

You can also grow Tulsi on a sunny balcony. In fact, don't make the mistake of keeping it in the shade. It grows very well with 4 to 6 hours of sunlight. If the sun is too harsh, you can hang a green net or cloth on your balcony. This will let the light in but reduce the intensity.

Grow Aloe Vera on your balcony

Aloe Vera is a succulent, which means it's built for sun and heat. It stays green and healthy even with less water. Just make sure to plant it in a large pot so it has enough space to spread out.

Portulaca or the 9 o’clock plant

The Portulaca, also known as the 9 o'clock plant, is another flower that blooms beautifully in strong sunlight. If you're thinking of adding flowering plants this summer, this is a great choice. Just water it in the morning and evening, and give it some fertilizer once every two weeks.

Read more: Small Balcony Garden Ideas: 10 Plants That Need Minimal Space