    Wild animal attack in Kerala: Residents protest against forest department in Wayanad; jeeps damaged

    During a hartal (strike) in the region, around 100 people gathered and halted a forest department vehicle. The crowd vented their frustration by removing the jeep's windshield and tearing off its roof. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Wayanad: Tension erupted in Wayanad's Pulpally area following recent wild animal attacks, sparking anger among residents. During a hartal (strike) in the region, around 100 people gathered and halted a forest department vehicle. The crowd vented their frustration by removing the jeep's windshield and tearing off its roof. In response, a protester placed a wreath on top of the damaged vehicle, symbolizing their discontent. The incident reflects growing resentment towards forest department personnel due to the escalating issue of wild animal attacks. As tensions remain high, authorities are likely working to address the concerns of residents and defuse the situation.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to convene a high-level meeting led by ministers to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad. According to this, a meeting will be held in Wayanad on February 20 under the leadership of the Ministers of Revenue, Forest, and Local Self-Government. All the people's representatives including the local people's representatives of Wayanad district and all the officials including high officials will participate in the meeting.

    (Updating..)

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Kerala: Malayalam movies will not be released in theatres from Thursday across state, says FEUOK

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-641 February 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Canadian firm Sky Eleven tweaks ownership info after Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan's name crops up

    Kerala: Forest Minister to hold emergency meeting to prevent entry of wild animals in residential areas

    Kerala: Kochi Metro removes billboards featuring MP Hibi Eden from metro pillars

    WhatsApp update: THIS new feature makes blocking annoying contacts easier

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt

    BJP says doors open for Kamal Nath, son Nakul Nath; Congress in denial

    Kerala: Malayalam movies will not be released in theatres from Thursday across state, says FEUOK

    REVEALED! Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's second child to be born here

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

