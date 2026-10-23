The Kerala High Court has allowed a 16-year-old sexual assault survivor to terminate her 27-week pregnancy. Justice Harisankar V Menon passed the order based on a medical board report.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has permitted a 16-year-old sexual assault survivor to terminate her 27-week pregnancy, directing the state government to take immediate steps to facilitate the medical procedure. Justice Harisankar V Menon passed the order after considering the circumstances of the minor and the medical assessment submitted before the court.

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The petition was filed by the girl's mother, who approached the High Court seeking permission to terminate her daughter's pregnancy. The plea highlighted the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy and sought judicial intervention to ensure that the minor could undergo the procedure.

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Following an earlier direction from the court, a medical board was constituted to examine the case and assess whether terminating the pregnancy would be medically appropriate. After reviewing the circumstances, the board recommended permitting the abortion, taking into account the girl's young age and social circumstances.

Based on the medical board's assessment, the court granted permission for the termination of the pregnancy. It also directed the state government to make the necessary arrangements without delay to facilitate the procedure.

The case highlights the legal and medical considerations involved in requests for pregnancy termination beyond the prescribed gestational limit. Under India's Medical Termination of Pregnancy law, termination beyond 24 weeks is generally permitted under specific circumstances, including certain cases involving substantial foetal abnormalities or other legally recognised grounds, subject to the applicable judicial and medical processes.

The court's order provides a legal pathway for the minor to proceed with the termination, with the state government responsible for facilitating the necessary medical arrangements. Further details regarding the implementation of the order have not been provided.