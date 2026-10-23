Chandrasekhar argued that the chief minister's offer had to be viewed against the treatment of young protesters in the state. He alleged that Malayali youths taking part in peaceful demonstrations had been subjected to tear gas, gas grenades and physical assault by the police.

I hv no problms with CM @vdsatheesan inviting any exhibition to Keralam even Wayanad MPs son. But what is wrong is this - The preferential treatment to this youngster - even as other real Malayalee youth are teargassed, gas grenaded, violently assaulted by Police at CMs instructions when they peacefully protest. What about their rights ? What about the rights of Keralams youth struggling with joblessness and political corruption ? What about the rights of the underage minor muslim girl being forced to be married in violation of POCSO ? So the question to Congress in general, @RahulGandhi and @vdsatheesan in particular - Do democracy and rights matter only when its the Dynast n family and to no one else ? #APAKADAMPolitics This is what is so egregious about @RahulGandhi’ s politics . This is why I say that he is a fraud and his entire politics is built on dishonesty, lies, corruption, anarchy and fraud. #TruthAboutCorruptCongress #CongressPoliticsOfLies — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) October 23, 2026

The BJP state president blamed the chief minister for the alleged police action and questioned whether the Congress leadership applied the same standards of democracy and freedom to ordinary young people as it did to members of a political family.

He also raised issues including unemployment, alleged political corruption and a case involving the alleged forced marriage of an underage Muslim girl, referring to possible violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a separate post on X, Chandrasekhar said the young photographer should not be blamed for what he described as the conduct of the political family around him.