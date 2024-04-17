Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thrissur Pooram: Forest Dept's order on management of elephants to be amended, says Minister K Rajan

    Kerala Forest Department recently issued an order regarding the management of elephants for the Thrissur Pooram which saw a protest from the pooram organisers. The Thrissur Pooram is on April 19.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Thrissur: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Wednesday (April 17) announced that the order issued by the Forest Department regarding the management of elephants for the Thrissur Pooram will be amended. The Thrissur Pooram is scheduled to take place on April 19.   The Minister said that a new order will be released soon. He informed that the government would extend full support to organise the Thrissur Pooram in a good manner.

    The Kerala Forest Department issued an order regarding the management of elephants during Thrissur Pooram. The order stated that 80 Rapid Response Teams should be deployed to control the tuskers and the department's veterinary doctors must inspect each elephant paraded for the festival.

    At the same time, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that the second round of fitness tests for elephants will be waived. Re-testing of the fitness of elephants with a veterinary doctor's certificate is impractical. He said this was amended in the new affidavit filed in the High Court. Saseendran said that it is hoped that there will be a favorable verdict from the court.

    Following the order of the Forest Department, the main organisers of the Pooram, Thiruvambady and Paramekavu Devaswom committees protested against the order and declared that they would not comply with it.

    Meanwhile, elephant owners also took a stern stance declaring that no elephant will be paraded in the Pooram festival unless the forest department withdraws the order. 
     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
