Thrissur Pooram 2024: Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada opens marking official start of Pooram

The Thrissur city is in full festive mood as the Pooram has officially begun with the opening of the Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada on Thursday (April 18). The Thrissur Pooram will be held on April 19 (Friday).

Thrissur: The grand Thrissur Pooram has officially started (Pooravilambaram) after Neithala Kavilamma Thekke Gopura Nada (south gate) was opened at 12.10 pm on Thursday (April 18) with elephant Sivakumar from Ernakulam carrying the idol of the deity of ‘Neithilakkavilamma’. Neithalakavilamma, which ascends to Thekkinkadu via Paramekkav, reaches Manikandanal. From there, the deity reached Sreemulasthanam accompanied by Pandi Melam.

The deity entered the Vadakkumnathan, circumambulated the temple and opened the Thekke Nada (South gate) to exit. The Pooravilambaram takes place with the blowing of the conch shell by Marar. The Thrissur Pooram will be held on April 19 (Friday) this year.

The fitness test of the 90 elephants coming for the Pooram tomorrow will be held in the afternoon and by 2 pm Thekkinkad grounds and Paramekkavu in Thrissur city will be filled with elephants.

Thrissur Pooram is one of the most famous and spectacular festivals celebrated in the city of Thrissur, Kerala, India. It is an annual Hindu temple festival that typically falls in the Malayalam month of Medam (April-May) according to the lunar calendar.

The main attraction of Thrissur Pooram is the grand procession of beautifully decorated elephants carrying ceremonial umbrellas, traditional musical ensembles, and colorful parasols. The procession originates from the Vadakkunnathan Temple and proceeds to the Thekkinkadu Maidan, where it culminates in a magnificent display of fireworks.

