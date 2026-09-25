The Kattakkada Fast Track POCSO Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to 35 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a Class 2 student. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict, Krishna Prasad, a resident of Kallara.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 25-year-old man has been handed a 35-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl. Kattakkada Fast Track POCSO Court Judge V Vinod convicted Krishna Prasad, a resident of Harivilasom in KT Kunnu MG Colony, Kallara. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him under various sections of the law.

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The judgment stated that the fine amount must be handed over to the survivor. The convict will have to serve an additional seven months of rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. The shocking incident took place when the child was studying in Class 2. She was staying at a relative's house at the time. Krishna Prasad sneaked into the room while the girl was playing alone and molested her. He also forced the child to watch pornographic videos and threatened her against telling anyone about the abuse.

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The crime came to light later when the little girl innocently shared her ordeal with her friends while chatting. Her friends immediately passed on the information, which led to the police registering a case and arresting the accused. Adv DR Pramod appeared for the prosecution in court. The prosecution examined 17 witnesses and submitted 19 documents to prove the guilt of the accused. Jinesh J, who was the Pangode Police Inspector at the time, completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet.