The Devaswom Board was warned in 2019 that there was every possibility of valuable items being alienated. A letter given to the board by the then Thiruvabharanam Commissioner has now come to light.

Thiruvananthapuram: A letter from 2019 has resurfaced revealing that the Devaswom Board ignored warnings from the then Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, R.G. Radhakrishnan, about potential misappropriation of valuable items at Sabarimala. The letter, addressed to Board President Padmakumar, indicated serious lapses in the legal and procedural management of priceless temple assets like sacred ornaments, vessels, and idols.

Radhakrishnan’s inspection at Smart Creation led to the letter dated September 2, 2019, warning that none of the Devaswom Manual’s property protection laws were being implemented in the Board’s temples. It highlighted deficiencies such as improper record-keeping of valuable items including the sacred Thiruvabharanam ornaments, bells, sandalwood, silk, and jewellery. The letter emphasized officials’ inattentiveness in storing these valuables, raising concerns over possible loss or theft.

Further, it called for periodic inventory revisions submitted for board approval, secure rooms in temples to protect ancient and priceless items, and necessary legal and administrative reforms to prevent misuse. The letter also offered to provide a detailed report subject to board approval for further inspections. However, no action was taken by the Board President following the warning, and mysteriously, the letter demanding urgent protective steps disappeared.