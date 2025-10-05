Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted that although the fall was painful, it taught him an important lesson about safety. He had earlier alleged that gold is being stolen from the Sabarimala temple and that the CPIM event was to deceive people.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar sustained injuries after a treadmill accident. He shared the incident on social media, posting a photo of himself and warning followers about the risks of using a phone while exercising. Chandrasekhar noted that although the fall was painful, it taught him an important lesson about safety. “If you are on a treadmill and try and reach out to a ringing phone - and are careless - there are chances you can slip and fall and scrape your face/injure yourself. Why do i say this with so much confidence? Because it happened to me and I have the embarrassing pain & scars for it. Moral of story : Use phones on a treadmill with extreme caution,” he wrote.



Sabarimala Gold Row Escalates

Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the ruling CPIM has committed an unforgivable betrayal against the Hindu faith and Ayyappa devotees around the world. “In 2018, they tried to destroy the culture of Sabarimala. Then we saw the arrest of Ayyappa devotees protesting against them. Now, they have organized an Ayyappa Sangam to deceive the people. All this has happened while the gold from the Sabarimala temple is being stolen,” he said, adding that the CPIM and Congress are stuck in a competition for the most corrupt party.