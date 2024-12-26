Mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant MT Vasudevan Nair consigned to flames with full state honours

M.T. Vasudevan Nair, a Malayalam literary giant, was cremated in Kozhikode with full state honors, with people from all walks of life gathering to pay their respects to the beloved author.

Kozhikode: The mortal remains of Malayalam literary giant, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, were consigned flames here on Thursday. The final rites began at his residence, 'Sithara,' around 3:30 pm and concluded at 4 pm, followed by the funeral at the Smritipatham crematorium on Mavoor Road at 5 pm, where full state honours were accorded. MT's mortal remains, adorned with flowers, were transported by ambulance to the crematorium, just two kilometers away.

Just before the cremation, MT was accorded full state honours, including a gun salute, at the crematorium. Following this, the family members, comprising his daughter, nephew, and grandson, performed the final rituals. Subsequently, the mortal remains were placed in the gas-fired furnace for cremation.

People from all walks of life gathered at 'Sithara' throughout the night to pay their respects. As the dawn broke, Kerala seemed to converge on Kozhikode. MT's body was brought from a private hospital around midnight, and in line with his wishes, there was no public viewing or mortuary procedure. Despite the darkness, MT was never alone; the city came to express its gratitude, silently bidding him farewell.

As the writer entered eternal rest, the mourners, lost for words, wept and reflected on the indelible mark he left on their hearts. Actor Mohanlal arrived at dawn to bid farewell to his beloved mentor, deeply moved by the loss. The presence of characters such as Rasheed from 'Panchagni', Sathyanathan from 'Sadayam', Baalan from 'Thazhvaram', and Bheeman from 'Randamoozham' reflected the emotional bond they shared with MT. The grief was evident on Mohanlal’s face as he leaned against the wall in silent tribute.

Actor Mammootty in a deeply emotional note on social media said the two shared a strong bond over the years, both professionally, having worked together on numerous films, and maintaining a close friendship beyond the silver screen.

Translating his words in English, he said, “Some people say it was MT who discovered me. But I was the one who wanted to meet him, prayed for it, and found him. From the day we met, our bond grew. That relationship grew like that of a dear friend, a brother.

“He lost his footing during an event in Ernakulam 4-5 months back and when he leaned on me that day, I felt like I was his son. The greatest fortune I could ever receive in my cinematic journey was finding a place in his heart. I have portrayed numerous characters formed from his soul. But now, I don’t remember any of that. It feels like an entire era has passed”.

“My mind feels empty. I raise both my hands in surrender,” he concluded.

Director Hariharan, a close friend and collaborator of MT, stood with tears in his eyes, honoring the man who was a hero in both cinema and literature. MT’s legacy transcended seasons and relationships, and this was reflected in the many who came to pay their respects—politicians, cultural figures, and ordinary people alike. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited to pay tribute to the luminary of Malayalam literature and consoled the grieving family.

Writers from both the old and new generations, such as Alangode Leela Krishnan and Kuttiyedathi Vilasini, arrived to honor MT’s memory. Memories of MT's iconic characters, like Ramu from 'Nakhakshathangal', flowed as well-wishers paid their tribute to the creator.

As the waves on the shore grew calm, the literary giant, who had shaped Malayalam literature like the characters in his works, has embraced eternal peace. MT's departure is akin to the title of his work 'Daar Es Salaam', as he moved on to the gates of tranquility, leaving behind a profound legacy.



