PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences over the passing of Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair, praising his literary legacy and impact on generations.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi have both expressed their condolences following the passing of the legendary Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair.

Also Read: Vasudevan Nair Passes Away at 91: Remembering the giant of Malayalam literature

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to MT's literary legacy on X, highlighting that his works were a profound exploration of human emotions. He noted that MT's stories shaped generations, and their impact will continue to inspire future generations. Modi also praised MT for being a voice for the voiceless and marginalized, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair Ji, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi posted on X.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi also mourned the loss, describing MT Vasudevan Nair's passing as creating an irreplaceable void in both literature and cinema. He emphasized that MT’s stories, rich with Kerala's culture and human emotions, have inspired many. Rahul Gandhi echoed that his works will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come, and extended his condolences to MT’s family.

Also Read: MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Latest Videos