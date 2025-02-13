Maha Kumbh 2025: ISKCON's Srila Prabhupada awarded 'Vishwaguru' title by Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad| WATCH

A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder and acharya of ISKCON and the Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, was honoured with the title of ‘Vishwa Guru' by Akhila Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), during the auspicious event of Maha Kumbh, on Tuesday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

A C Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder and acharya of ISKCON and the Worldwide Hare Krishna Movement, was honoured with the title of ‘Vishwa Guru' by Akhila Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), during the auspicious event of Maha Kumbh, on Tuesday. This title has never been awarded to any spiritual personality before.

The honour was conferred on Swami Prabhupada in the presence of president, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara, Swami Kailashanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Awahan Akhara, Avadhoot Arun Giri, and many other mahamandaleshwars from various akharas.

Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman and mentor of the global Hare Krishna movement and president of ISKCON, Bengaluru, and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman, were also present. 

The deity of Srila Prabhupada was offered an abhishek, pushpa vrishti (showering of flowers), a grand aarti, and auspicious paraphernalia accompanied by sacred chants.

Madhu Pandit Dasa was quoted by TOI as saying, "It brings me and the entire ISKCON community immense joy and happiness to see that Srila Prabhupada, our acharya, was offered the title of ‘Vishwa Guru' on the auspicious occasion of Sri Nityananda Trayodashi, in the divine atmosphere of Maha Kumbh."

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri said, "Undoubtedly, taking the Sanatan tradition to every household could have been possible only through a personality like Srila Prabhupada, who was sent by Lord Krishna himself."

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadhoot Arun Giri said, "Srila Prabhupada spread Sanatana Dharma across the world at a time when our country was facing various challenges."

