Kerala: Bomb threats at Thiruvananthapuram railway station and Cochin Airport, probe underway

A bomb threat message claiming explosives were planted at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station and Nedumbassery Airport triggered a security alert in Kerala.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A bomb threat message was received, claiming that explosives had been planted at both Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station and Nedumbassery Airport. Bomb squads are currently conducting inspections at both locations.

The message was sent to the police via Facebook Messenger, and investigations have revealed that it originated from Telangana. Authorities have also identified the sender and confirmed that a police team will be dispatched to Telangana for further investigation. Additionally, security checks were carried out at railway stations in Kollam, Kottayam, and Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that no suspicious items were found during the search at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station. Railway authorities assured that train services remain unaffected, and security vigilance will continue. In response to the threat, a high-level meeting of security agencies was held at Nedumbassery Airport, where it was decided to further strengthen security measures.

