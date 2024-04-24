Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala to wrap up election campaign today

    According to Rule 135C of the Representation of the People Act, a 48-hour dry day has been declared until the end of polling, resulting in a prohibition on the distribution and sale of liquor. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will end today in Kerala. Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer instructed everyone to strictly adhere to the model code of conduct during the last days.

    The deadline for advertising campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections is set to conclude at 6 pm on April 24. In the final 48 hours leading up to the election, only silent campaign is permitted. Any illegal gatherings or public meetings will be met with action under Rule 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. 

    Additionally, the use of loudspeakers, organization of processions or demonstrations, and any form of exhibition that would influence the election outcome such as films, television programs, commercials, music programs, dramas, opinion polls, poll surveys, or exit polls, are strictly prohibited during this period. Exit polls are prohibited from the time the first phase of polling starts until half an hour after the last phase of polling. 

    During the election season, police and enforcement authorities will be more strict in preventing unlawful acts. Any instances of illegal money exchange, presenting freebies or presents, or distributing alcohol to sway votes will result in severe consequences. According to Rule 135C of the Representation of the People Act, a 48-hour dry day has been declared until the end of polling, resulting in a prohibition on the distribution and sale of liquor. 

