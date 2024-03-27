Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will CPI deny 4th term to Cong's K Suresh in Mavelikkara

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Mavelikkara presents challenges for the Congress as Kodikunnil Suresh is contesting for the fourth term. CPI's CA Arun Kumar and BDJS's Baiju Kalasala have entered the fray, making the contest competitive

Mavelikkara Lok Sabha constituency is experiencing unprecedented election fervor. Its assembly constituencies include Changanassery (in Kottayam district), Kuttanad, Mavelikkara, and Chengannur (in Alappuzha district), as well as Kunnathur, Kottarakkara, and Pathanapuram (in Kollam district).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: KC Venugopal set to challenge AM Arif in Alappuzha

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mavelikkara constituency re-elected Congress's Kodikunnil Suresh for the third consecutive term. The contest saw a face-off between Kodikunnil Suresh and CPI's prominent candidate Chittayam Gopakumar, with Thazhava Sahadeva also contesting for BDJS as an ally of the NDA. Kodikunnil Suresh secured a significant victory with a majority of 61,138 votes in Mavelikkara, amidst a high voter turnout of 74.33 percent.

In the 2019 elections, a total of 9,72,360 people cast their votes in Mavelikkara constituency. Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress secured 4,40,415 votes, while CPI's Chittayam Gopakumar received 3,79,277 votes, and Thazhava Sahadeva of BDJS garnered 1,33,546 votes. Suresh's majority exceeded 60,000 votes in 2019, marking a significant increase from his lead of 32,737 votes in the 2014 elections.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election poses challenges for the Congress as Kodikunnil Suresh vies for his fourth term. CA Arun Kumar from CPI has emerged as a formidable contender, actively campaigning in the constituency. BDJS has nominated Baiju Kalasala as their candidate. The election has generated interest in whether CA Arun Kumar can capitalize on the incumbent's longstanding influence in Mavelikkara, which has been held by Kodikunnil Suresh since 2009.

