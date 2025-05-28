A crew member of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 expressed gratitude to the Indian Coast Guard for their prompt rescue efforts after the vessel sank off the Kochi coast.

Kochi (Kerala): The Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3, which sank off the Kochi coast on May 24, has left a trail of debris along the Kerala coastline. Several containers from the vessel have washed ashore in various locations, including Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Efforts are being made for its removal.

The vessel, carrying 24 crew members, had reported technical issues and was tilting soon after departing from Vizhinjam.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard responded promptly to the distress call, deploying ships INS Satpura and INS Sujatha to the scene. Despite adverse weather conditions, including wind speeds of up to 40 knots and debris in the water, the Coast Guard successfully rescued all 24 crew members.

A crew member of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 expressed gratitude to the Indian Coast Guard for their prompt rescue efforts after the vessel sank off the Kochi coast.

“We thank the Coast Guard for saving us. They have been caring for us since yesterday, and their monitoring and communication have been excellent. We're survivors because of their timely intervention, and it's a good job. Thank you very much.”

The crew member attributed the incident to a technical problem with some systems, rather than a collision. They mentioned that the situation worsened due to adverse weather conditions and the age of the vessel.

The Indian Coast Guard received a distress call from the vessel on May 24 at 12:15 hours. They promptly responded to the call and rescued all 24 crew members, administering first aid to those in need.

The crew member praised the Coast Guard's professionalism and good communication, saying, “We're all healthy and good, thanks to them.”

"Efforts are currently underway to respond to the oil spill with the assistance of multiple ICG assets. The situation regarding the oil spill is currently managed and under close observation by @IndiaCoastGuard.As of 1330 hr today, no oil has made its way to the shores of #Kerala state," shared PRO Defence Kochi on their Twitter (X).

Earlier, a meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Secretary A Jayathilak with officials and district collectors in the background of the sinking of the Liberian container ship MSC ELSA 3 off the Kochi coast. The ship completely sank 14.6 nautical miles from the Thottapalli spillway. About 100 containers may have fallen into the sea. The ship's fuel oil has also leaked. However, all the crew members of the ship have been rescued.

