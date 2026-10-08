A local court has sentenced a 51-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in an acid attack case. The accused, Bonny from Fort Kochi, attacked a youth over an old personal grudge.

Kochi: A local court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to the accused in a brutal acid attack case. The court convicted 51-year-old Bonny, a resident of Fort Kochi, for the crime.

Kattakada: Missing Family Finally Traced After Days! Read Details

Bonny threw acid on a young man because of an old personal rivalry. The attack was so severe that the victim completely lost vision in his left eye, while his right eye suffered partial vision loss.

Thrissur: 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Vadanappally Beach! Read Details

Fort Kochi Police Station Sub-Inspector S Rajesh led the team that registered the case and completed the investigation. After hearing the case, the court sentenced Bonny to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 10,000.