A 72-year-old man walking along the roadside met with a tragic end after a Taurus lorry hit him in Kavalam. The impact left him critically injured, and he later succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the accident.

Kavalam: A 72-year-old man walking on the roadside died tragically after a Taurus lorry hit him. The victim is A S Mohanan Vaidyar (72) from Kavalam Puthiyara. This shocking accident took place near the Kavalam SBI Junction at 10:40 AM today.

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A Taurus lorry was parked on the roadside. The driver suddenly moved the vehicle forward and knocked the elderly man down. The driver did not notice him walking there. The victim also had a hearing impairment. The accident badly crushed his left leg and right arm. People rushed him to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital with severe injuries, but he lost his life.

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A S Mohanan Vaidyar worked as a traditional teacher in the area for many years. The hospital will hand over his body to the family after the post-mortem. His wife, Omana, passed away earlier. The family will conduct the funeral tomorrow at 1:30 PM at the Narakathara Krishnapuram Shanthitheeram cemetery.