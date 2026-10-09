The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-72 lottery results for October 9. The draw offers a Rs 1 crore first prize, along with several other cash prizes for winners.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department declared the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-72 lottery draw on Friday, October 9. The draw offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and other prizes for lucky ticket holders. Winners can compare their ticket numbers with the official result to see if they have won.

Suvarna Keralam SK-72 lottery prizes

Suvarna Keralam SK-72 lottery’s first prize is Rs 1 crore, second prize is Rs 30 lakh and third prize is Rs 5 lakh. There are also cash prizes in a number of other prize categories.

Authorized officials will be present during the draw to ensure the transparency of the lottery process. Lottery players should check the winning numbers carefully before claiming a prize.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-72 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RW 749995

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 749995

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RT 816379

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RW 929076

4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0220, 0284, 0678, 3963, 5073, 5570, 7853, 8023 8130, 8431, 8599, 8637, 9122, 9240, 9663, 9719 9944

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 2614, 2694, 7799, 7800, 8272, 9068

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0309, 0630, 0825, 1046, 2079, 2170, 2631, 2896, 3253, 3467, 4164, 4553, 4600, 4794, 4801, 5158 ,6327, 6518, 6791, 6850, 7263, 7541, 8390, 8826

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0090, 0235, 0390, 0592, 0803, 0871, 0972, 1029,1109, 1150, 1173, 1449, 1461, 1737, 1868, 2251, 2401, 2598, 2967, 3234, 3284, 3423, 3425, 3471, 3849, 3896, 3933, 4382, 4407, 4506, 4708, 4955, 5023, 5184, 5244, 5306, 5309, 5539, 5803, 6058, 6177, 6403, 6437, 6536, 6651, 6724, 7004, 7085, 7188, 7303, 7321, 7339, 7515, 7667, 7714, 7807, 7978, 8005, 8039, 8175, 8434, 8532, 8596, 8670, 8734, 8769, 8972, 9044, 9082, 9096, 9191, 9194, 9442, 9518, 9724, 9982

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0326, 0504, 0884, 0941, 1620, 1940, 2968, 3235, 3401, 3659, 3744, 4454, 5015, 5609, 5630, 5733, 5878, 6256, 6617, 6704, 6795, 6965, 7022, 7384, 7415, 7518, 7562, 7741, 8217, 8364, 8403, 8753, 9149, 9727, 9816…

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to claim the Suvarna Keralam SK-72 prize

Winners are advised to check the official result published in Kerala Government Gazette with their ticket numbers. The winners of a prize are required to keep the original ticket and are to follow the prize-claim procedure specified by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

Prize claims can be made at the Kerala Lottery Office, Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram as per the rules and documentation requirements in force.

Suvarna Keralam SK-72 prize claim deadline

Winners will be required to claim their prizes within the allotted 30 days from the date of the draw. Depending on the prize amount and circumstances of the claim, the required documents may vary.

All winning ticket holders should retain their original winning ticket and verify all details before claiming.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-72 Lottery Result Today (October 9): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details